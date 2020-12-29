Having all the data in the world is useless if you can’t drill down into it and pull out what you need.

And let’s face facts, investing throws off a lot of data. Dividend.com’s Power Filter feature can help on this front. Designed to make searching for suitable investments easier, the various Power Filters can lessen the time advisors and individual investors spend digging through all the data and tables that are offered on the site.

Leaning on our award-winning Dividend.com Ratings system and dividend change data, Power Filters allow investors the ability to quickly search for five different metrics. These include:

Rating upgrades

Rating downgrades

Best-rated stocks within our Ratings system

Firms that increased their dividends

Firms that decreased their dividends

Power Filters allow investors to see quickly across stocks, mutual funds and ETFs tracked by Dividend.com. With the tool, users can spend less time focusing on funneling research and get right into stocks or funds that matter.

The beauty is that these filters are available on any table page throughout Dividend.com. Located at the top of each table page, investors can quickly toggle on the five categories of Power Filters to meet their search needs. This means investors can easily and rapidly see top-ranked stocks when searching for various sectors, sub-industries and curated lists such as high-yielding dividend payers.