Sometimes, you just want to look at things your own way. For many investors and advisors that means crafting and “playing with” your own spreadsheets.
The problem is most investing aggregation websites don’t allow you to take the data with you. You’re pretty much forced to only view/access it when on a site. Dividend.com understands that frustration. That’s why we have an option that allows you to download any stock, ETF and mutual fund table as well as curated list tables on the website.
Located at the top of every table page, an easy-to-see button allows investors to pull forth this data. This includes either as a whole list or filtered using one of our Power Filter options.
Downloadable in CSV format, investors and financial advisors can now plug this data into Excel or Google Sheets to quickly augment their own research. Already have a few ideas in the works? Downloading our Dividend.com Ratings list and adding it to your own spreadsheet can provide additional insight into what stock is best. Need income today? Downloading a list of stocks or ETFs going ex-dividend and adding them to your own files can be used to support a stock selection decision so investors aren’t missing out on a payout. The choices are endless.
All in all, the downloadable feature of our tables allows investors to break out of the static mold and really use all our vital data to their full benefit.