No one likes a surprise. This is especially true when it comes to your income or investments. Knowing what your dividend paying stocks, mutual funds and ETFs are paying now and in the future is of utmost importance. And that’s what Dividend.com’s Dividend Policy Changes tool is designed to do.

Located on every ticker page, the tool is designed to give investors a heads-up on what is happening with a firm’s payout. This can include increases, decreases or cuts, whether they’ve just started or restarted their dividend journeys, as well as dreaded dividend suspensions. The tool also announces any special or one-time payouts that a stock may have. The legible and color-coded text bar makes seeing a stock’s payout changes easy.

Just as important as knowing a dividend stock’s policy change is knowing the magnitude of that change – and our tool provides this information as well. Located on the main ticker page for any security listed on Dividend.com, investors can see just how big or small an increase or decrease was, both in terms of percentage and dollar amount. Users can also see other pertinent information relative to that payout including the next payout date. You can see from this screenshot of investment manager BlackRock (BLK) where the policy changes tool is populated.