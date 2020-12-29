One of Dividend.com’s original and award-winning tools continues to be our proprietary Dividend.com Ratings system. Using a sophisticated algorithm, our model rates more than 2,500+ stocks and 200+ dividend ETFs listed on Dividend.com. Using a combination of five different metrics, our model assigns an easily digestible score to every stock or fund listed on the site.

For income seekers and financial advisors, the easy-to-understand score allows them to quickly do due diligence and answer the simple question of whether or not to consider a dividend stock or ETF in their portfolio. Top ranking stocks are Dividend.com’s recommendations and form the backbone of our Best Dividend Stocks List.

Located on every ticker page and every table page, users can see a stock’s current overall rating, recent changes to the rating, as well as compare an individual stock or ETF to its sector’s average. This can help determine winners and losers in an industry.