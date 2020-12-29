Tables are wonderful things. They can quickly allow us to compare data for a variety of investments.

The problem is that when tables are too long and there’s tons of scrolling involved, it can be hard to make a comparison. This is especially true when you’re comparing things at opposite ends of a table. Dividend.com’s Sticky Rows allows investors to “hold” rows at the top when scrolling through the rest of the table.

Any list on Dividend.com allows this feature, including stocks, ETFs and funds, as well as curated tables like high-yielding dividend stocks. Users can essentially “pin” multiple rows to the top of the table and scroll through the rest. This allows investors to keep these pinned rows highlighted while being able to compare them to the rest of the table. Different metrics like expenses, return profile and next dividend can be quickly contrasted with these pinned rows. As you can see by the following example for technology ETFs.