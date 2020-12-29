Welcome to Dividend.com
Please help us personalize your experience.
Select the one that best describes you
Home
Best Dividends
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retirement
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You have successfully subscribed to Advisor Access. Thank you!
Help us personalize your experience.
Which type of investor describes you best?
Help us personalize your experience.
Thanks! Got it.
What is the value of your investable assets? What is your AUM?
Knowing your investable assets will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your investment needs.
Knowing your AUM will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your management needs.
Knowing your AUM will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your management needs.

Congratulations on personalizing your experience.

Email is verified. Thank you!

First Republic Bank branch

News

First Republic Bank Hikes Dividend 10% As Interest Rate Outlook Improves

Justin Kuepper

First Republic Bank (FRC) is a California-chartered commercial bank that offers private banking, private business banking and private wealth management. The company has 92 offices across California, Oregon, Massachusetts, Florida, Connecticut, New York and Wyoming with $142.5 billion in total assets under management.

The company generated 84% of its interest income from loans, 15% from investments and the remainder from other sources in 2020. In terms of customer breakdown, the company had 57% business deposits and 43% consumer deposits with 63% of these deposits in checking, 15% in money market checking, 12% in CDs and 10% in money market savings.

Strong Q1 Financial Results

First Republic Bank reported first quarter revenue that rose 23.6% to $1.17 billion, beating consensus estimates by $80 million, with GAAP earnings of $1.79 per share, beating consensus estimates by 24 cents per share. The strong results were driven by growth in loans, deposits and wealth management assets, making a strong start to the year.

Analysts have been bullish on regional banks given the growing likelihood of interest rate hikes in 2022 and 2023 along with higher long-term interest rates. Higher interest rates translate to greater net interest income and better financial results for commercial banks.

The company raised its quarterly dividend by 10% to $0.22 per share, which represents a 0.5% forward yield and marked its tenth consecutive year of increases. The dividend is payable on May 13, 2021, to shareholders on record as of April 29, 2021.

Want to keep track of all dividend increases? Subscribe to Dividend.com and have complete access to our exclusive dividend increases list here.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×