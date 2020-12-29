Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Tech companies aren’t typically known for their dividends since many would rather reinvest any profits in growth initiatives. That said, there are a handful of large tech companies that pay dividends and offer investors the best of both worlds—income and growth.
Some of these companies have started to increase those dividends and bolster share repurchase programs to provide more shareholder value. For example, Oracle Corporation (ORCL) recently increased its dividend for the first time in more than a decade by 33.3% and increased the authorization for share repurchases by $20 billion.
Here are two leading tech companies that recently increased their dividends.
|Company
|Ticker
|Profile
|Payout Change
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield
|Cisco Systems Inc.
|CSCO
|Cisco designs and sells a broad range of technologies that have been powering the Internet since 1984.
|2.80%
|April 5, 2021
|2.86%
|Oracle Corporation
|ORCL
|Oracle provides enterprise information technology environments.
|33.30%
|April 7, 2021
|1.81%