Walgreens pharmacy

News

Realty Income Raises Dividend Amid Ongoing Growth

Justin Kuepper

Realty Income Corporation (O), also known as The Monthly Dividend Company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns over 6,500 real estate properties under long-term lease agreements with commercial clients.

The company generated 84.4% of its total annualized contractual rent from retailers, 10.9% from industrial, 3.1% from industrial and 1.6% from agriculture in 2020. Its properties are spread out across the United States, along with Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom, with only Texas accounting for more than 10% of annualized contractual rents. The company’s largest tenants include Walgreens (5.7%), 7-Eleven (4.8%) and Dollar General (4.3%).

Better than Expected Results

Realty Income reported fourth quarter revenue that rose 5.2% to $418.1 million, beating consensus estimates by $19.83 million, and FFO of $0.84 per share, beating consensus estimates by one cent. The company also invested over $1 billion in properties and properties under development or expansion, including $467.2 million in U.K. properties.

The company raised its monthly dividend by 0.2% to $0.235 per share, which represents a 4.46% forward yield. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2021, to shareholders on record as of April 1, 2020.

Want to keep track of all dividend increases? Subscribe to Dividend.com and have complete access to our exclusive dividend increases list here.

