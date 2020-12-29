Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Walmart Inc. (WMT) is one of the largest retailers in the world, serving over 265 million customers visiting approximately 11,500 stores under 56 banners in 27 countries.
The company generated 66% of its revenue from U.S. stores, 26% of its revenue from international stores, and the remaining from Sam’s Club stores in 2020. In terms of U.S. merchandise categories, the company generated 56% of its sales from groceries, 32% from general merchandise, and 11% from health and wellness products during the year.
Walmart reported fourth quarter revenue that rose 7.3% to $152.1 billion, beating consensus estimates by $5.06 billion, with non-GAAP earnings of $1.39 per share, missing consensus estimates by 12 cents.
The biggest growth came from Sam’s Club with an 8.1% improvement in sales, followed by a 7.9% increase in U.S. sales and a 5.5% rise in international sales. In addition to hiking its dividend by about two percent, the company’s board of directors approved a new $20 billion share repurchase program.
The company raised its quarterly dividend by 1.9% to $0.55 per share, which represents a 1.65% forward yield. The dividend is payable on April 5, 2021 to shareholders on record as of March 19, 2021.
Want to keep track of all dividend increases? Subscribe to Dividend.com and have complete access to our exclusive dividend increases list here.