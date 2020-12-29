Welcome to Dividend.com
Allegion Hikes Dividend by 12.5%, After Strong Q4 Results

Justin Kuepper Mar 16, 2021

Allegion plc (ALLE) is a leading global provider of security products and solutions, including locks, electronics, door systems and other security-related products.

The company generated 36% of its revenue from locks, 24% from door closers, 21% from electronic products, 13% from door systems and 6% from other accessories in 2020. Almost all revenue was generated from product sales. In terms of geographic diversification, the company generated 74% of its revenue in the Americas, 20% combined from Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa, and 6% from the Asia Pacific region in 2020.

Strong Financial Results & Guidance

Allegion reported fourth-quarter revenue that rose by 1.1% to $727.3 million, beating consensus estimates by $34.56 million, with non-GAAP earnings of $1.49 per share, beating consensus estimates by 30 cents. The company expects earnings of $4.70 to $4.85 in FY2021, which compares favorably to a consensus estimate of $4.74 per share.

The company raised its quarterly dividend by 12.5% to $0.36 per share, which represents a 1.25% forward yield. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2021 to shareholders on record as of March 17, 2021.

Want to keep track of all dividend increases? Subscribe to Dividend.com and have complete access to our exclusive dividend increases list here.

