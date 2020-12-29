Welcome to Dividend.com
Please help us personalize your experience.
Select the one that best describes you
Home
Best Dividends
High Yield
Ex Dates
Monthly Income
Screener
Resources
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You have successfully subscribed to Advisor Access. Thank you!
Help us personalize your experience.
Which type of investor describes you best?
Help us personalize your experience.
Thanks! Got it.
What is the value of your investable assets? What is your AUM?
Knowing your investable assets will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your investment needs.
Knowing your AUM will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your management needs.
Knowing your AUM will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your management needs.

Congratulations on personalizing your experience.

Email is verified. Thank you!

T. Rowe Price logo

News

T. Rowe Price Hikes Dividend by 20%, After Strong Market Fuels Growth

Justin Kuepper Mar 15, 2021

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) provides global investment management services with an array of mutual funds, sub-advised funds, separately managed accounts, collective investment trusts and other products.

The company generated 59% of its revenue from U.S. mutual fund advisory fees, 33% of its revenue from other investment advisory fees and the remainder from administrative, distribution and servicing fees in 2020. Within U.S. mutual funds, 67% of revenue came from equity funds, 26% came from multi-asset and the remainder came from fixed income.

Strong Asset Growth Fuels Earnings

T. Rowe Price reported fourth-quarter revenue that rose by 18% to $1.7 billion, in line with consensus estimates, with non-GAAP earnings of $2.89 per share, beating consensus estimates by 26 cents per share. Assets under management grew by 12%, thanks to $2.2 billion in inflows and strong market gains throughout the quarter.

The company raised its quarterly dividend by 20% to $1.08 per share, which represents a 2.5% forward yield. The dividend is payable on March 30, 2021 to shareholders on record as of March 16, 2021.

Want to keep track of all dividend increases? Subscribe to Dividend.com and have complete access to our exclusive dividend increases list here.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×