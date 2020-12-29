Welcome to Dividend.com
Verisk Analytics logo

News

Verisk Analytics Hikes Dividend 7% as Analysts See a Pandemic Recovery

Justin Kuepper Mar 12, 2021

Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) is a leading data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, energy, financial services, and other specialized markets. From insurance underwriting to natural resource intelligence, the company’s solutions analyze billions of records to power predictive analytics and decision support.

The company generated 71% of its revenue from Insurance, 23% of its revenue from Energy and Specialized Markets, and 6% of its revenue from Financial Services in 2020. The company derived these revenues from most of the U.S. P&C insurance providers, most of the top 10 global energy providers worldwide, and the top 30 credit card issuers in North America among others.

Analysts Bullish Despite Q4 Earnings Miss

Verisk Analytics reported fourth quarter revenue that rose 5.4% to $713.3 million, missing consensus estimates by $3.74 million, with non-GAAP earnings of $1.27 per share, missing consensus estimates by three cents.

Despite the fourth quarter miss, Deutsche Bank analyst Ashish Sabadra sees an attractive buying opportunity ahead of revenue growth improvements driven by sustained subscription revenue and transaction revenue recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company raised its quarterly dividend by 7.4% to $0.29 per share, which represents a 0.68% forward yield. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2021 to shareholders on record as of March 15, 2021.

Want to keep track of all dividend increases? Subscribe to Dividend.com and have complete access to our exclusive dividend increases list here.

