Welcome to Dividend.com
Please help us personalize your experience.
Select the one that best describes you
Home
Best Dividends
High Yield
Ex Dates
Monthly Income
Screener
Resources
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You have successfully subscribed to Advisor Access. Thank you!
Help us personalize your experience.
Which type of investor describes you best?
Help us personalize your experience.
Thanks! Got it.
What is the value of your investable assets? What is your AUM?
Knowing your investable assets will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your investment needs.
Knowing your AUM will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your management needs.
Knowing your AUM will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your management needs.

Congratulations on personalizing your experience.

Email is verified. Thank you!

Xcel Energy logo

News

Xcel Energy Raises Dividend 6% Amid Renewables Expansion

Justin Kuepper Mar 11, 2021

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) is a major U.S. electricity and natural gas business with operations in eight Western and Midwestern states.

The company generated 92.4% of its revenue from Electric, 6.8% of its revenue from Natural Gas, and the remainder from other sources during the quarter ended September 30, 2020. These revenues are further divided into Residential (34.4%), C&I (44.0%), Wholesale (7.1%), and Transmission (5.0%) over the quarter.

Decent Guidance Offsets a Weak Q4

Xcel Energy reported fourth quarter revenue that rose 5.4% to $2.95 billion, missing consensus estimates by $210 million, and non-GAAP earnings of 54 cents, in line with consensus estimates. The company also reaffirmed 2021 EPS guidance of $2.90 to $3.00 per share versus a $2.97 per share consensus among analysts.

In February, Mizuho Securities reiterated its Neutral rating, saying that it continues to be successful in obtaining renewable generation approvals, but the company faces near-term challenges to maintain allowed returns in the current low-interest rate environment.

The company raised its quarterly dividend by 6.4% to $0.4575 per share, which represents a 2.95% forward yield. The dividend is payable on April 20, 2021 to shareholders on record as of March 15, 2021.

Want to keep track of all dividend increases? Subscribe to Dividend.com and have complete access to our exclusive dividend increases list here.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×