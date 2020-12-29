Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Anthem Inc. (ANTM) is a leading health benefits company that serves more than 110 million people, including approximately 43 million within its family of health plans.
The company generated 85% of its revenue from premiums, 9% of its revenue from products and 5% of its revenue from administrative fees and other sources during the fourth quarter of 2020. Premium revenue came from a variety of different membership types, including Local Group (36%), National (32%), Medicaid (21%) and Medicare (6%).
Anthem reported fourth-quarter revenue that rose by 16.2% to $31.53 billion, beating consensus estimates by $700 million, with non-GAAP earnings of $2.54 per share, beating consensus estimates by one cent. However, in FY2021, the company anticipates non-GAAP earnings of more than $24.50 per share, which is lower than the $25.37 consensus estimates.
Nevertheless, the company raised its quarterly dividend by 18.9% to $1.13 per share, which represents a 1.41% forward yield. The dividend is payable on March 25, 2021 to shareholders on record as of March 10, 2021. In addition, the board authorized a $5 billion increase to its common stock repurchase program.
