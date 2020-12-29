Welcome to Dividend.com
Please help us personalize your experience.
Select the one that best describes you
Home
Best Dividends
High Yield
Ex Dates
Monthly Income
Screener
Resources
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You have successfully subscribed to Advisor Access. Thank you!
Help us personalize your experience.
Which type of investor describes you best?
Help us personalize your experience.
Thanks! Got it.
What is the value of your investable assets? What is your AUM?
Knowing your investable assets will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your investment needs.
Knowing your AUM will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your management needs.
Knowing your AUM will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your management needs.

Congratulations on personalizing your experience.

Email is verified. Thank you!

Anthem, Inc. logo

News

Anthem Hikes Dividend by 19% After Mixed Earnings

Justin Kuepper Mar 09, 2021

Anthem Inc. (ANTM) is a leading health benefits company that serves more than 110 million people, including approximately 43 million within its family of health plans.

The company generated 85% of its revenue from premiums, 9% of its revenue from products and 5% of its revenue from administrative fees and other sources during the fourth quarter of 2020. Premium revenue came from a variety of different membership types, including Local Group (36%), National (32%), Medicaid (21%) and Medicare (6%).

Strong Q4 Results, Weak Outlook

Anthem reported fourth-quarter revenue that rose by 16.2% to $31.53 billion, beating consensus estimates by $700 million, with non-GAAP earnings of $2.54 per share, beating consensus estimates by one cent. However, in FY2021, the company anticipates non-GAAP earnings of more than $24.50 per share, which is lower than the $25.37 consensus estimates.

Nevertheless, the company raised its quarterly dividend by 18.9% to $1.13 per share, which represents a 1.41% forward yield. The dividend is payable on March 25, 2021 to shareholders on record as of March 10, 2021. In addition, the board authorized a $5 billion increase to its common stock repurchase program.

Want to keep track of all dividend increases? Subscribe to Dividend.com and have complete access to our exclusive dividend increases list here.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×