Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) is an international service provider that plans, designs and administers a full array of customized property, and casualty insurance and risk management programs.
The company generated 70% of its revenue from its brokerage segment, 13% from its risk management segment and 17% from its corporate segment during the third quarter of 2020. Within these segments, the company generated 48% of its revenue from commissions, 17% from fees and 17% from a clean coal investment.
Arthur J. Gallagher reported fourth-quarter revenue that fell by 0.6% to $1.67 billion, beating consensus estimates by $120 million, with non-GAAP earnings of 88 cents per share, beating consensus estimates by ten cents. Management aims to grow revenue through a combination of organic growth and a pipeline of mergers and acquisitions.
During its earnings call, CEO J. Gallagher said that strong cash flows led it to raise its dividend a bit more than most analysts expected. He added that the company will continue to look at the amount of the raise each year, but didn’t comment on a specific target payout ratio.
The company raised its quarterly dividend by 6.7% to $0.48 per share, which represents a 1.6% forward yield. The dividend is payable on March 19, 2021 to shareholders on record as of March 5, 2021.
Want to keep track of all dividend increases? Subscribe to Dividend.com and have complete access to our exclusive dividend increases list here.