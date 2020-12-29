Welcome to Dividend.com
Please help us personalize your experience.
Select the one that best describes you
Home
Best Dividends
High Yield
Ex Dates
Monthly Income
Screener
Resources
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You have successfully subscribed to Advisor Access. Thank you!
Help us personalize your experience.
Which type of investor describes you best?
Help us personalize your experience.
Thanks! Got it.
What is the value of your investable assets? What is your AUM?
Knowing your investable assets will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your investment needs.
Knowing your AUM will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your management needs.
Knowing your AUM will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your management needs.

Congratulations on personalizing your experience.

Email is verified. Thank you!

Newmont Mining logo

News

Newmont Raises Dividend 38% as Gold Prices Weaken in 2021

Justin Kuepper Mar 01, 2021

Newmont Corporation (NEM) is a gold producer with significant operations and assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and a 22,700 square mile land position.

The company generated about 90% of its revenue from gold with the remainder coming from silver, zinc, copper, and lead during the fourth quarter of 2020. In geographic terms, the company generated 44% of its income from Australia, 20% from the United States, 17% from Mexico, and 17% from Ghana with the remainder coming from other countries.

Gold Prices Move Sharply Lower

Gold prices have fallen significantly lower over the past few months as government bond yields continue to rise. With a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill on the horizon, bond yields have been on the rise as investors foresee greater inflation ahead. These rising bond yields could prove challenging for gold prices if they continue on their current trajectory.

Newmont reported fourth quarter revenue that rose 14% to $3.38 billion and adjusted profit that rose to $856 million, or $1.06 per share. While production fell due to the sale of Red Lake and Kalgoorlie, among other factors, average realized gold prices surged during the quarter to $1,852 per ounce—a trend that might not continue into 2021.

The company raised its quarterly dividend by 37.5% to $0.55 per share, which represents a 3.85% forward yield. The dividend is payable on March 18, 2021 to shareholders on record as of March 4, 2021.

Want to keep track of all dividend increases? Subscribe to Dividend.com and have complete access to our exclusive dividend increases list here.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×