Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) manufactures and sells paint, stains, supplies, equipment and floor coverings through company-operated stores, branded and private label products through retailers, and a broad range of industrial coatings directly to global manufacturing customers through company-operated branches.
The company generated 58% of its revenue from the Americas Group, 14% from the Consumer Brands Group and 28% from the Performance Coating Group during the fourth quarter of 2020. The fastest-growing segment was the Consumer Brands Group with a 23.5% increase during the third quarter over the same quarter a year ago.
Sherwin-Williams has increased its dividend for 42 consecutive years, making it a reliable option for income investors. With a one-for-three stock split in February, the company is hoping to make its stock more accessible to a broader base of investors.
The company raised its quarterly dividend by 23.1% to $1.65 per share, representing a 0.9% forward yield, and approved the repurchase of an additional 15 million shares on top of its existing buyback program last quarter.
The company’s latest quarterly dividend is payable on March 12, 2021 to shareholders on record as of March 1, 2021.
Want to keep track of all dividend increases? Subscribe to Dividend.com and have complete access to our exclusive dividend increases list here.