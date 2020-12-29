Welcome to Dividend.com
Please help us personalize your experience.
Select the one that best describes you
Home
Best Dividends
High Yield
Ex Dates
Monthly Income
Screener
Resources
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You have successfully subscribed to Advisor Access. Thank you!
Help us personalize your experience.
Which type of investor describes you best?
Help us personalize your experience.
Thanks! Got it.
What is the value of your investable assets? What is your AUM?
Knowing your investable assets will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your investment needs.
Knowing your AUM will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your management needs.
Knowing your AUM will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your management needs.

Congratulations on personalizing your experience.

Email is verified. Thank you!

Jacobs Engineering website homepage

News

Jacobs Engineering Raises Dividend by 11%

Justin Kuepper Feb 23, 2021

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) is a leading provider of professional services, including consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery for both the government and private sector.

The company generated 62% of its revenue from People & Places Solutions and 38% of its revenue from People & Places Solutions during its fiscal first quarter. In terms of services within these divisions, the company generated most (72%) of its revenue from technology and consulting, 19% from pass-through revenue, and 9% from project delivery services.

Mixed Financial Results

Jacobs Engineering Group reported revenue that rose 0.6% to $3.38 billion, narrowly missing consensus estimates by $20 million, but non-GAAP earnings of $1.41 per share, beating consensus estimates by $0.12 per share. The company also raised the bottom end of its revenue and adjusted earnings per share outlook.

With robust cash flow in place, the company is well positioned to continue delivering value to shareholders through dividends and accelerate alignment to a diverse set of high-value sectors.

The company raised its quarterly dividend by 10.5% to $0.21 per share, which represents a 0.75% forward yield. The dividend is payable on March 26, 2021 to shareholders on record as of February 26, 2021.

Want to keep track of all dividend increases? Subscribe to Dividend.com and have complete access to our exclusive dividend increases list here.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×