Pixelated word S&P500

News

S&P Global Raises Dividend 15% Amid Ongoing Strength

Justin Kuepper Feb 19, 2021

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) is the world’s leading provider of independent credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company’s operations include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Platts, and S&P Dow Jones Indices.

The company generated revenue from subscriptions (41%), transactions (27%), non-transactions (20%), asset-linked fees (9%), and sales usage-based royalties (3%) last year. About 60% of that revenue came from the United States with the remainder coming from various international sources, including Asian markets and the European Union.

Accelerating Growth

S&P Global’s revenue rose 11% year-over-year to $7.4 billion in 2020. Subscription revenue was driven by growth in ‘Market Intelligence’ solution’s average contract values, continued demand for Platts proprietary content, and Indices segment growth. Non-subscription revenue also rose due to an increase in corporate bond ratings revenue that offset a decrease in bank loans and structured finance.

Looking ahead, the company expects FY21 adjusted earnings per share of between $12.25 and $12.45, which was higher than the $11.85 consensus estimates at the time, on a mid-single-digit increase in revenue. Free cash flow, excluding certain items, is expected to be between $3.3 billion and $3.4 billion, supporting its robust dividend.

The company raised its quarterly dividend by 14.9% to $0.77 per share, which represents a 0.9% forward yield. The dividend is payable on March 10, 2021 to shareholders on record as of February 24, 2021.

Want to keep track of all dividend increases? Subscribe to Dividend.com and have complete access to our exclusive dividend increases list here.

