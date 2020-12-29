CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation, and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than seven million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas.

The company generated about 80% of its income from Houston Electric during the third quarter of 2020 with the remaining income from Indiana Electric and Natural Gas Distribution. Meanwhile, the company’s midstream investments generated a $62 million loss in the quarter.

The company also plans to reduce its dependence on coal from 81% in 2020 to just 15% of its resource mix by 2025. Renewable energy is projected to grow from 6% to 54% of its resource mix while natural gas is projected to grow from 13% to 31% of its resource mix.