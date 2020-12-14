AES Corporation (AES) is one of the world’s largest power companies with operations in 14 countries around the world. Through its 30.5 megawatt portfolio, the company served 2.5 million customers through six utility companies and generated $10.2 billion in 2019 revenue.

The company’s power generation was split between coal (34%), renewables (32%) and natural gas (31%) in 2019. In addition to reducing coal power generation to less than 30% in 2020, the company aims to further reduce its reliance to less than 10% by 2030.

In terms of its geographic footprint, the company generates 38% of its operating margin from South America, 33% from the U.S. and utilities, 21% from Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean and 8% from Europe and Asia.