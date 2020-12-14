Mastercard Inc. (MA) is a leading payment processor with an iconic brand of debit, credit, and prepaid cards. While it began as a cooperative owned by more than 25,000 financial institutions, an initial public offering in 2006 transformed it into a publicly traded company.

The company generated most of its revenue from transaction processing (38%), domestic assessments (29%), and cross-border volume fees (13%) during the third quarter. Of course, cross-border volume fees typically account for a larger share (23%) of revenue, but cross-border transaction volume fell 36% during the quarter due to ongoing travel restrictions.

The company has used its profitability to drive shareholder value through a combination of dividends and share repurchases. While it has a modest dividend yield, the company recently announced a new $6 billion share repurchase program that will become effective once its previous $8 billion program is finished ($3.8 billion is remaining).