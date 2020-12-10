Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
FMC Corporation (FMC) is an agricultural sciences company that provides innovative solutions to growers around the world. With a diverse product portfolio, the company is focused on crop protection, plant health and professional pest & turf management.
The company has a diverse geographic footprint with roughly equal revenue coming from North America, Asia, Latin America and Europe. Not surprisingly, the fastest growth rates came from Asia with 16% growth compared to just 8% in North America. The company anticipates that India, in particular, will be a significant growth market given its land mass and low input usage.
On a financial level, the company has successfully implemented cost reductions to drive improvements in its adjusted EBITDA margins. These margins rose by 20% to reach 24.2% of revenue during the third quarter of 2020, improving free cash flow conversion.
FMC Corporation reported third-quarter revenue that rose by 6.9% to $1.08 billion, beating consensus estimates by $10 million, along with non-GAAP earnings of $1.22 per share, beating consensus estimates by 11 cents per share. In addition, the company raised its 2020 revenue guidance to a range of $4.72-$4.78 billion and adjusted EPS guidance to $6.45-6.57 per share.
The company raised its dividend by 9.1% to 48 cents per share following these strong results, which represents a 1.62% forward yield. The dividend is payable on January 21, 2021, to shareholders on record as of December 31, 2020.
