Welcome to Dividend.com
Please help us personalize your experience.
Select the one that best describes you
Home
Best Dividends
High Yield
Ex Dates
Monthly Income
Screener
Resources
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You have successfully subscribed to Advisor Access. Thank you!
Help us personalize your experience.
Which type of investor describes you best?
Help us personalize your experience.
Thanks! Got it.
What is the value of your investable assets? What is your AUM?
Knowing your investable assets will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your investment needs.
Knowing your AUM will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your management needs.
Knowing your AUM will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your management needs.

Congratulations on personalizing your experience.

Email is verified. Thank you!

Broadcom components

News

Broadcom Hikes Dividend by 11% Following Q4 Results

Justin Kuepper Dec 17, 2020

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is a global leader in semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions.

In particular, the company provides data center networking and storage, enterprise, mainframe and cyber security software focused on monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation.

With nearly $24 billion in revenue and $5 billion in R&D investment in FY2020, the company has amassed a portfolio of 25 category-leading solutions. Management has also been a champion for building shareholder value, with a 49% compound annual growth rate in its common stock dividend between FY2016 and FY2021, supported by growing free cash flows.

Rising Cloud and Wireless Demand

Broadcom benefited from strength in networking from cloud and for broadband from service providers, as well as a significant ramp up in the wireless space, which helped offset weakness in enterprise demand. Despite pandemic-related challenges and macroeconomic uncertainty, the company delivered record profitability and $11.6 billion in free cash flow in fiscal 2020.

The company increased its dividend by 10.8% to $3.60 per share following the strong fiscal fourth quarter financial results, which represents a 3.52% forward yield. The dividend is payable on December 31, 2020 to shareholders on record as of December 21, 2020.

Want to keep track of all the dividend increases? Subscribe to Dividend.com and have complete access to our exclusive dividend increases list here.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×