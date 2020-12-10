W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) is one of the largest net lease real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the world with a diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 properties covering about 142 million square feet.

The company’s portfolio primarily consists of industrial, warehouse, office, retail, and self-storage properties with contractual rent increases, 98.9% occupancy rate, and a 10.6 year weighted average lease term. With about 40% of its properties located in Europe, the company also provides shareholders with a level of geographic diversification.

From an investment standpoint, the company has increased its dividend every year since going public in 1998 with a conservative and stable payout ratio since its conversion to a REIT in 2012. Management also continues to pursue capital investment projects to build value with $172 million worth of development projects in progress, as of September 30, 2020.