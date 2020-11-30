Until now, investors only had the ability to view the top picks based on an overall Dividend.com Rating. However, with our new top-rated dividends list, investors now also have the ability to dig deeper into a security’s overall rating and focus only on picks that are winning in each individual metric. Not only that, we at Dividend.com know it very well that not all investors are alike. So, with our new lists, investors can tailor their portfolios to suit varying investment preferences and risk appetites.

Apart from being able to view the top dividend picks based on an overall Dividend.com Rating, investors can now also view top dividend picks separately by each of the different rating metrics, aka:

Highest Safe Dividend Yields

Most Reliable Payout Ratios

Most Reliable Valuations

Most Reliable Earnings Growth

Best Price Momentum

For example, investors looking for the highest yielding and the safest income opportunities could take a look at our ‘Highest Safe Dividend Yields’. Under this list, users tap into our model’s metric that rates dividend picks based on the strength of their dividend yield relative to an ideal safe range.

We’re looking for picks that aren’t all about yield nor do they offer minuscule payouts. Our new list offers users picks that not only have a top overall Dividend.com Rating, but also score high on the yield attractiveness factor of our proprietary rating system.