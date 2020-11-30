Dividend.com continues to cement its position as the go-to resource for income investing by offering new and exciting features designed to help investors and advisors of all stripes. This includes our last round of updates that introduced new dividend-focussed ETF ratings and the dividend increases/decreases list. Given the new product launches on Dividend.com, sometimes it might be a bit overwhelming to find the most relevant resource.

And that’s why Dividend.com is also launching an easy-to-use guide for all the available tools and resources.

Our Guide to Dividend.com will serve as a one-stop directory for everything new and exciting on the website. Here, investors and financial advisors can begin their investment research and access our proprietary data, including our popular and top-performing Best Dividend Stocks List as well as our newly launched Dividend Increasers List. Moreover, our guide can serve as a place to perform deeper dives into investment themes and separately pick the best stock, ETF or mutual fund within those themes.

In the end, our new guide will allow investors to save time, quickly compare resources, keep track of new features and, ultimately, streamline their investment research all within an easy-to-understand interface accessible across desktop, tablet and mobile platforms.