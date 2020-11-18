Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) operates a regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline business in the United States. It is the largest pure-play local distribution company (LDC), with more than 3 million customers across eight states.

Being an LDC, ATO is engaged in the transportation of natural gas from various delivery points to its end-users via intrastate pipelines (extending more than 5,700 miles), which span several key shale gas formations in the United States.

At present, ATO derives approximately two-thirds of its net income via its distribution segment with the remaining coming from the pipeline and storage segment. Also, around two-thirds of its revenue comes from residential customers, with commercial customers contributing to the rest.