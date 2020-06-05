Welcome to Dividend.com
National Oilwell Varco logo on the website homepage

News

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. Suspends Dividend Amid Weak Energy Markets

Shauvik Haldar May 20, 2020

In order to tackle opaque outlook for the oilfield service industry, National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) suspends dividend.

Read the official press release to know more.

