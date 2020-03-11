Welcome to Dividend.com. Please help us personalize your experience.

Select the one that best describes you

Your personalized experience is almost ready.

Join other Individual Investors receiving FREE personalized market updates and research. Join other Institutional Investors receiving FREE personalized market updates and research. Join other Financial Advisors receiving FREE personalized market updates and research.

Thank you!

Check your email and confirm your subscription to complete your personalized experience.

Thank you for your submission, we hope you enjoy your experience

Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login
You have successfully subscribed to Advisor Access. Thank you!
Help us personalize your experience.
Which type of investor describes you best?
Help us personalize your experience.
Thanks! Got it.
What is the value of your investable assets? What is your AUM?
Knowing your investable assets will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your investment needs.
Knowing your AUM will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your management needs.
Knowing your AUM will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your management needs.

Congratulations on personalizing your experience.

Email is verified. Thank you!

a big oil rig

News

Should Dividend Investors be Worried About Energy Stocks?

Aaron Levitt Mar 12, 2020

With the coronavirus threatening to derail the global economy, it’s easy to see why the markets have hit a huge patch of volatility. Perhaps no sector has been harder hit than the energy patch. Already reeling from lower demand due to the trade war with China, the coronavirus and its effects have started to crimp prices even further. And just when there was a glimmer of hope – courtesy of OPEC – the rug has once again been pulled out from beneath many energy stocks.

As prices for crude oil/natural gas have hit lows not seen in decades and with no immediate price boost on the horizon, many energy stocks are caught between a rock and a hard place.

And so are their investors.

Crude oil now remains far below the break-even point for even some of the most efficient and cost-effective shale producers. With a prolonged downturn in oil now predicted, this could mean the end of the juicy dividends and buybacks for the energy patch. For investors looking for income, the sector may not be all it’s cracked up to be.

Find out about more energy stocks here

To read the Full Story, Go Premium or Log in

Popular Articles

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X