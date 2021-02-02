From a revenue perspective, Coca-Cola has really struggled, which was one of the reasons why there was a change made at the CEO level last year. Over the last five years, Coca-Cola has seen a negative 5.9% revenue growth rate. In fact, there has not been positive growth in its revenue since 2013. Last year in 2017, Coca-Cola had one of its worst years ever, with $35.4 billion in revenues equalling a decline of 15.4% from the year prior. However, both 2017 and the last few years of revenue declines are attributed to Coca-Cola’s ongoing refranchising of bottling territories. In the first quarter of 2018, Coke came in higher than expected at $7.62 billion versus the estimate of $7.34 billion but was 16% lower than the first quarter of 2017. However, management stated that sales surpassed expectations because the decline was anticipated as the company worked on refranchising its bottling operations. For the remainder of 2018, analysts expect revenues will continue to drop off as Coke sells off its bottling franchises, equalling a total of $31.82 billion. However, 2018 looks to be the year when Coke’s revenues bottom out as analysts expect revenues of $32.95 billion in 2019.

On an earnings-per-share basis, Coca-Cola looks worse with a negative five-year growth rate of 32.8%. However, most of this is attributed to the negative fourth-quarter earnings of $0.65 per share, causing 2017 to total $0.29 per share, a drop-off of over 80%. However, this was purely caused by the Tax Reform Act that resulted in a one-time repatriation charge of $3.6 billion. However, the estimated tax rate for 2018 dropped from 26% to 21%. This was substantiated by Coke’s 2018 first-quarter earnings that beat estimates at $0.32 per share. For 2018 in total, analysts see Coke’s plans to maximize its margins with an estimate of $1.91 per share, equal to a 147% increase and its highest measure since 2013. The same goes with 2019, where analysts predict Coke to break the $2.00 mark with an earnings-per-share estimate of $2.02 per share.