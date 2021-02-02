Exxon has struggled over the last five years, with the price of oil seeing a major drop-off from over $100/barrel to a bottom of $27/barrel. As such, shareholders have seen almost no gain with only the consistent dividend to show for it. The new CEO Darren Woods, who has spent the bulk of his career at Exxon, has recently installed a strategy to invest for growth. This growth, which is fueled primarily by the recent tax reform savings, has lofty expectations of doubling the current level of earnings by 2025.

For 2018, Exxon had a very average start and is down 2.56%. The stock was up 4.38% for the month of January but in February the stock retreated to the tune of 13.24%. Since then, it has been trying to recover as it has been heading back to the even mark for the year. For the trailing one year, Exxon is slightly positive with a return of 0.49%. For the longer term, the stock is one of few that is down for the trailing five years with a negative return of 11.50%. Compared to its major competitor Chevron Corporation (CVX ), Exxon has underperformed. In the same three time periods, Chevron has outperformed with a year-to-date return of 0.04%, a trailing one year return of 20.28% and a trailing five-year return of 0.04%.

Exxon Mobil is a member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average.