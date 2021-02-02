Apple reported earnings per share of $2.73 on revenue of $61.1 billion during its fiscal second quarter. Wall Street analysts had forecast an EPS of $2.64 on revenue of $60.9 billion.

The company reported its best quarter of sales growth since 2015 as iPhone shipments continued to grow, albeit at a slightly slower pace than expected. Apple sold 52.2 million iPhones during the quarter, up 2.9% from a year earlier. The average iPhone sold for $728 versus analysts’ expectations of $740. For some, this suggests that the flagship iPhone X, which was priced at $999, didn’t perform as well as expected.

Service revenue amounted to $9.2 billion, while the other products segment surged 38% to $3.95 billion. This category includes Apple TV, Apple Watch, AirPods headphones and the Home Pod. Also allaying investor fears was a sharp rise in China revenue, as sales in the world’s second-largest economy rose 21% year-over-year.

For its fiscal third quarter, Apple expects revenue to be $51.5 billion to $53.5 billion. The forward guidance sends a strong signal to investors that they shouldn’t be concerned about a bigger slowdown in iPhone sales.

Wall Street prognosticators rarely like to admit their mistakes, but Apple analysts were quick to concede that their bearish outlook was wrong. Chief among them was Morgan Stanley Analyst Katy Huberty, who issued the following statement in a note to clients:

“Weaker iPhone supplier results suggested meaningful downside in the June quarter which didn’t come to fruition. While forecasted iPhone shipments of 39M units are lower than our 42M estimate a month ago, it’s far better than our 34M estimate which reflected the weaker June quarter outlook from suppliers like TSMC and AMS.”

