Philip Morris International Inc. (PM ) is an American multinational tobacco company that sells products in over 180 countries. In March 2008, the company was spun off from its parent firm, Altria Group (MO ). PMI’s operational headquarters are in Lausanne, Switzerland, but the company still maintains its corporate office in New York City, NY.

The company’s most recognizable and leading brand has been Marlboro, which has been the number one selling cigarette brand since 1972. In 2013, Philip Morris introduced the rebranded, more modern Marlboro 2.0, which is now available in over 100 countries outside the U.S. Other popular brands of PMI include L&M – which is the third-highest selling cigarette brand – Chesterfield, Parliament and Bond Street. Overall, PMI owns six of the top fifteen cigarette brands sold across the world, which led to over $26 billion in revenue for 2017.

On a year-to-date basis, PMI’s stock price is up 1.17%, slightly underperforming the S&P 500’s year-to-date performance of 1.99%. Compared to Altria, Philip Morris International is outperforming, as MO is down 10.28% on a year-to-date basis. However, over the last five years, PMI has seen only a cumulative return of around 16.43%. This is considerably below the returns of the S&P 500’s 76.58% and MO’s 88.66% for the same time period.