BlackRock (BLK ), which is the largest asset management firm in the world, has managed to stay ahead of the curve by becoming the most significant player in ETFs. That hasn’t been the case for T. Rowe Price, which responded to the market shift by finding other methods of differentiation.

For instance, back in April 2016, the company diversified its equity fund lineup by launching three new funds that will leverage its quantitative management capabilities. It has grown its U.S. intermediaries AUM (assets held for other financial intermediaries) from $85 billion in 2008 to $380 billion in 2016. The rate of growth is almost three times faster than the entire U.S. intermediaries market during that timeframe.

In the last decade, there has been a trend of companies delaying listing on public exchanges due to the easy availability of venture capital (e.g., Uber, Pinterest, Dropbox) and increased regulatory requirements. Large institutional investors like mutual funds have taken notice and started to invest in these pre-IPO companies. For instance, Fidelity’s Contrafund and T. Rowe Price’s New Horizons Fund are a few of the largest funds to invest in private enterprises. T. Rowe Price has held positions in some of the stars of the modern age like Uber, Eventbrite and SurveyMonkey, to name a few. In their annual letter to investors, the fund recently noted that a total of $1.2 billion invested in 63 pre-IPO companies has resulted in a weighted return of nearly 35% since 2009. As per Henry Ellenbogen, the fund manager for the New Horizons Fund, these private investments have helped the fund beat 97% of its peers.

Another positive for the company is that a majority of the AUMs are under retirement and annuity funds. An aging population will provide “stickiness” to its overall product portfolio. For instance, rising interest in target-date funds that change the asset mix with a target retirement date in mind is a positive move in this direction. As per the company’s 2016 annual report, 96% of its retirement funds have beaten their 10-year Lipper averages as of December 2016.

The above factors prove that it is not all doom and gloom for the active asset management industry. While the active management industry overall has seen an exodus of funds, T. Rowe Price saw steady growth in AUM ($692.4 billion in 2013 to $885 billion at present). In Q2 2017, results reported the company recorded a 12% growth in net revenues, 15% increase in adjusted diluted earnings per common share and also a 15% increase in average assets under management compared to the same quarter last year.

