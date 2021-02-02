For a company like Cisco that has come to exist at the epicenter of modern technology, continuous innovation is crucial to survival. It is therefore important for long-term investors to track how the company is placed regarding the future. To that effect, it is not a secret that Cisco takes long-term investing seriously. In the last five years, Cisco has acquired close to 50 companies; in 2016 alone, it purchased 12. The company has lined up several others in the growth areas of security, collaboration, services and the Internet of Things (IoT). Examples include Jasper for cloud-based IoT software-as-a-service platform and Lancope for increased ability to respond to modern threats on enterprise networks. On top of that, the company has spent an average of $6 billion/year (about 12% of 2016 revenue) on research and development over the last three years.

Broadly speaking, Cisco defines its innovation strategy as build, buy, partner, invest and co-develop. As part of this strategy, the company has made close to 150 investments in startups and acquired close to 190 companies.

As technology shifts to a cloud-based software-as-a-service world, Cisco’s dependence on hardware products is a risk for the company. The stock dropped almost 5% in May this year when the forecast was reduced for the near term. To deal with the shortfall in revenues, the company announced a cut of 1,100 jobs in addition to the 5,500 job cuts it announced last year. Cisco has been moving its business away from hardware and toward software and services. If things go as per plan, software and services will contribute 50% of its revenue by 2020.