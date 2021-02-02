While it might seem like hippy mumbo jumbo, investors may want to consider adding a touch of ESG-style investing into their portfolios. ESG stands for environmental, social, and governance investing. It also goes by “socially responsible investing.” The idea is that investors, or the managers who they hire to run their portfolios, screen for various ESG factors when selecting investments. ESG screens can include everything from resource management and pollution prevention to labor and human rights issues.

The real gist is that these ESG screens are only meant for investing in firms that have desirable social or ethical practices. And it seems that the technique is finally beginning to take off, in both adoption and returns.

Back in the 1970s and 1980s when the Earth Day movement was first gaining traction, early ESG screens were often nothing more than removing certain “unwanted” sectors from the broad market. The unfortunate thing is that many of those unwanted sectors, like guns, tobacco, big oil, booze and gambling, have traditionally been some of the market’s best performers. Needless to say, old-style ESG has historically underperformed the broader market by a lot.

But today it’s a different matter altogether.

That’s because a wide range of firms, from boring industrials to the highest technology companies, now think about ESG when designing products and policies. For example, firms like Weyerhaeuser (WY ), which cuts down trees for a living, are making their way into sustainability and SRI/ESG indexes based on a host of other factors. The opportunity set is much greater for success.

Second, that ESG success is being pushed on firms who potentially aren’t making the grade. Two of California’s largest pension funds, CalPERs and CalSTERs, have made environmental, social and governance issues a cornerstone of their investment processes. But the two pension fund giants have taken it beyond just picking SRI/ESG stocks, they have begun to actively engage firms via shareholder activism to change how they operate within an ESG framework.