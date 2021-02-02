Conventional home mortgages aren’t usually available to homebuyers with credit problems because they present a higher risk for the lender. However, the Federal Housing Administration can be a good resource for aspiring homeowners with low credit scores. The FHA doesn’t lend money, but it does act as a form of insurance for lenders by providing a guarantee that it will pay your lender even if you default on your mortgage. In a lender’s eyes, this approval reduces its risk of lending to someone with poor credit, and improves your odds of getting your mortgage application approved.

However, being accepted into the FHA program isn’t a given, and even if you are approved, lenders are not required to give you a mortgage. Also, in the case of a Chapter 7 bankruptcy or short sale, you may have wait two years—and show improvements in your credit—before being approved by the FHA.

If you do elect to go down this route, be sure to check out Zillow.com’s Complete Guide to FHA Loans and Mortgages for a more thorough understanding of the program, its requirements, as well any limitations.