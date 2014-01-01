Welcome to Dividend.com
Please help us personalize your experience.
Select the one that best describes you
Home
Best Dividends
High Yield
Ex Dates
Monthly Income
Screener
Resources
Channels
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account
Financials

/

Asset Management

/

Investment Management

Investment Management Sub-Industry Dividends

Investment management companies provide investment advisory services, investment trust management and securities brokerage services. These companies conduct equity research and manage financial assets through portfolio building and the buying and selling of securities. Investment management also entails various financial services including banking, risk management, budgeting and tax preparation. The securities listed in this page are organized into two tables. The stock table includes relevant common stocks, ADRs and preferred shares, and the funds table includes relevant exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and institutional share class mutual funds. All securities have an active dividend policy and are either exchange-listed or domiciled in the United States. Dividend.com Premium members have access to premium data within each table. Premium data includes stock ratings (scored out of 5) for overall dividend quality, yield attractiveness, dividend reliability, earnings growth, valuation, and price momentum in addition to payout estimates for future dividends. Premium data is blocked for public users. The stock table is sorted in a descending order by market capitalization and the fund table is sorted in a descending order by net assets. About this page +

Investment management companies provide investment advisory services, investment trust management and securities brokerage services. These companies conduct equity research and manage financial assets through portfolio building and the buying and selling of securities.... Investment management companies provide investment advisory services, investment trust management and securities brokerage services. These companies conduct equity research and manage financial assets through portfolio building and the buying and selling of securities. Investment management also entails various financial services including banking, risk management, budgeting and tax preparation. The securities listed in this page are organized into two tables. The stock table includes relevant common stocks, ADRs and preferred shares, and the funds table includes relevant exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and institutional share class mutual funds. All securities have an active dividend policy and are either exchange-listed or domiciled in the United States. Dividend.com Premium members have access to premium data within each table. Premium data includes stock ratings (scored out of 5) for overall dividend quality, yield attractiveness, dividend reliability, earnings growth, valuation, and price momentum in addition to payout estimates for future dividends. Premium data is blocked for public users. The stock table is sorted in a descending order by market capitalization and the fund table is sorted in a descending order by net assets. View more View less

Investment Management Sub-Industry Dividend Funds Results

Download Table

Filter by Top Picks*

Download Table

Overview

Next Dividend

Income Profile

Income Risk

Returns Profile

Allocations

Expenses

About

Dividend.com Ratings*

We couldn't find any Funds within this investment theme.

Find dividend fund alternatives using our directory.

Go to Dividend.com Directory

Investment Management Sub-Industry Dividend ETFs Results

Download Table

Filter by Top Picks*

Download Table

Overview

Next Dividend

Income Profile

Income Risk

Returns Profile

Allocations

Expenses

About

Dividend.com Ratings*

We couldn't find any ETFs within this investment theme.

Find dividend ETF alternatives using our directory.

Go to Dividend.com Directory

Investment Management Sub-Industry Dividend Stocks Results

Download Table

Filter by Top Picks*

Download Table

Overview

Next Dividend

Income Profile

Income Risk

Returns Profile

Dividend.com Ratings*

Blackrock Inc.

BLK | Stock

$672.71

-0.11%

$101.80 B

2.12%

$14.19

blocked
blocked
blocked
T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

TROW | Stock

$137.46

-1.48%

$32.05 B

2.48%

$3.46

blocked
blocked
blocked
Ares Management Corp - Ordinary Shares - Class A

ARES | Stock

$44.96

-0.11%

$11.62 B

3.39%

$1.52

blocked
blocked
blocked
Franklin Resources, Inc.

BEN | Stock

$20.59

-1.25%

$10.64 B

5.07%

$1.08

blocked
blocked
blocked
Standard Life Aberdeen Plc - ADR

SLFPY | Stock

$14.42

+1.19%

$7.88 B

7.55%

$1.08

blocked
blocked
blocked
Eaton Vance Corp. - Ordinary Shares (Non Voting)

EV | Stock

$65.66

-0.64%

$7.56 B

2.27%

$1.50

blocked
blocked
blocked
Invesco Ltd

IVZ | Stock

$15.72

-1.50%

$7.49 B

5.81%

$0.93

blocked
blocked
blocked
Janus Henderson Group plc

JHG | Stock

$26.73

+0.22%

$4.98 B

5.32%

$1.44

blocked
blocked
blocked
Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

AMG | Stock

$85.08

-0.70%

$4.03 B

0.77%

$0.67

blocked
blocked
blocked
Hamilton Lane Inc - Ordinary Shares - Class A

HLNE | Stock

$71.01

-1.97%

$3.95 B

1.60%

$1.18

blocked
blocked
blocked

Get the latest dividend news in your inbox each week.

Receive the latest news, trending tickers, top stocks increasing dividend this week and more.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×