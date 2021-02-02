Earnings calls provide valuable context and backstory behind the numbers to help analysts improve their predictions and investors make informed decisions. The company may also issue or update its guidance and explain where the company is headed in the future.

Let’s take a look at what earnings calls are, how they work, and how to use them to better understand the numbers and make more informed decisions.

Why Earnings Calls Matter

Earnings calls are teleconferences or webcasts where public companies discuss their latest financial results, provide future guidance, and answer any questions.

While they aren’t required by any specific regulations, many public companies hold quarterly conference calls as an investor relations best practice that’s designed to keep shareholders up to date with the latest developments. The National Investor Relations Institute found that 92% of their member companies conduct regular earnings calls.

Press releases and SEC filings may contain a lot of earnings data, ranging from quarterly revenue to earnings per share guidance, but they lack context and narratives behind the data. For example, a company might report a rise in revenue, but it might not be obvious what caused the increase. It could be a single short-term blip from a one-off sale or the start of a long-term trend.

Earnings calls help answer these important questions and provide clarity.

Mechanics of an Earnings Call

Most earnings calls are announced in advance via a press release that contains the dial-in or webcast access information, and they’re scheduled before the opening bell or after the market close shortly after the earnings numbers are made public.

Earnings calls tend to follow a familiar agenda:

The call usually begins with an Investor Relations Officer ( IRO ) reading a safe harbor statement to limit liability if actual results differ from the discussion.

The Chief Executive Officer ( CEO ) and/or Chief Financial Officer ( CFO ) discuss operational and financial results in prepared statements, including earnings guidance.