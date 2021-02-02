The Christmas Price Index has increased 81% since 1984. The consumer price index on the other hand (which tracks many sectors like food, transport, housing, apparel, medical care etc.) during the same time has gone up by around 125%. Truthfully, there are just three sectors that all the gifts fit into: “food”, “recreation” and “other goods and services”. Together these sectors account for less than 25% of the consumer price index. In fact, in any economy, the housing sector alone accounts for most of the impact (more than 42% in CPI) which is altogether absent from the Christmas Price Index—so there aren’t a lot of useful comparisons between the two, except that both track a basket of goods. The main use of the Christmas Price Index is probably educational. It presents a fun way for students to learn concepts of basic economics and inflation.

It can be considered similar to the “Big Mac Index”, which is a great way to learn Purchase Power Parity. A Big Mac index measures how many Big Mac burgers you can buy for a fixed amount of money in USD. A lot of people who move to a new country make the mistake of converting the prices in the new country to their old currency, in order to judge whether something is expensive or cheap. They forget to account for the fact that they earn and spend differently in the new country and hence their “buying power” is now different. What they “used to pay” for the same thing in a different country might be a simple but not accurate way to look at it. Like Christmas, Big Mac is popular and can keep the economics 101 lesson fun and useful.