The Christian Democratic political alliance, which consists of the CDU and its Bavarian sister party CSU, came away with 33% of the federal ballot on Sunday. The left-leaning Social Democrats (SPD) came away with a little more than 20%, which isn’t far from what the pollsters predicted.

The most noteworthy takeaway was third-place finisher Alternative for Germany (AfD), which becomes the first overtly nationalist party to enter the Bundestag in 60 years. AfD secured close to 13% of the ballot, which was higher than what pollsters had predicted.

The rise of the far-right may cast a dark cloud over Merkel’s term. At the very least, it signals a change in sentiment from the prevailing post-war norm. The AfD was able to capitalize on growing discontent over immigration and the European Union.

The market-friendly FDP also came away with a little more than 10% of the vote. The Left and Greens earned a similar result. However, only the AfD and FDP made gains in the election. Combined, they converted roughly 157 seats in their favor, mainly at the expense of the CDU/CSU and SPD.

In a post-election speech, Merkel didn’t hide her disappointment in the outcome of Sunday’s plebiscite.

“The CDU would have hoped for a better result, but we mustn’t forget – looking back at an extraordinary challenge – that we nevertheless achieved our strategic objectives: we are the strongest party. We have mandate to form the new government and we will form the new government,” said Merkel, who is entering her fourth term as Chancellor,on Sunday.

