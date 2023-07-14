Home
Ninety One Global Franchise Fund

mutual fund
ZGFIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.74 +0.06 +0.38%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (ZGFIX) Primary A (ZGFAX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Ninety One Global Franchise Fund

ZGFIX | Fund

$15.74

$258 M

0.32%

$0.05

1.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.5%

1 yr return

18.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.2%

Net Assets

$258 M

Holdings in Top 10

52.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 5.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ZGFIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Ninety One Global Franchise Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Investec Asset Management
  • Inception Date
    Dec 11, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    17452860
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Clyde Rossouw

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in common stocks of large capitalization companies that the Adviser believes have rare and exceptional qualities that create enduring competitive advantages and strong global brands or franchises.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests in at least three countries, including the U.S., and invests at least 40% of its total assets in securities of non-U.S. companies. The Fund considers a company to be a non-U.S. company if: (i) at least 50% of the company’s assets are located outside of the U.S.; (ii) at least 50% of the company’s revenue is generated outside of the U.S.; (iii) the company is organized or maintains its principal place of business outside of the U.S.; or (iv) the company’s securities are traded principally outside of the U.S.

In selecting investments to buy for the Fund, the Adviser uses a fundamental research process to seek to identify attractively valued companies with what it believes are the best combination of quality, growth and yield. The Adviser seeks to maintain a portfolio with below average risk, and may sell a stock if the investment case is no longer valid, the stock reaches its fair value or the Adviser identifies a better risk-adjusted investment opportunity.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

Read More

ZGFIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ZGFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.5% -35.6% 29.2% 59.84%
1 Yr 18.1% 17.3% 252.4% 90.11%
3 Yr 6.8%* -3.5% 34.6% 30.29%
5 Yr 8.2%* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ZGFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.3% -24.3% 957.1% 35.58%
2021 8.8% -38.3% 47.1% 20.35%
2020 5.2% -54.2% 0.6% 2.69%
2019 6.2% -76.0% 54.1% N/A
2018 -0.8% -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ZGFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.5% -35.6% 29.2% 60.40%
1 Yr 18.1% 11.4% 252.4% 88.41%
3 Yr 6.8%* -3.5% 34.6% 28.83%
5 Yr 8.2%* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ZGFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.3% -24.3% 957.1% 35.58%
2021 8.8% -33.1% 47.1% 20.48%
2020 5.2% -44.4% 1.8% 6.86%
2019 6.2% -6.5% 54.1% N/A
2018 -0.8% -14.4% 47.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ZGFIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ZGFIX Category Low Category High ZGFIX % Rank
Net Assets 258 M 199 K 133 B 66.56%
Number of Holdings 30 1 9075 91.96%
Net Assets in Top 10 149 M -18 M 37.6 B 63.00%
Weighting of Top 10 52.28% 9.1% 100.0% 11.67%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Visa Inc Class A 8.16%
  2. ASML Holding NV 6.92%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ZGFIX % Rank
Stocks 		95.38% 61.84% 125.47% 90.64%
Cash 		4.62% -174.70% 23.12% 8.37%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 76.21%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 77.75%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 73.79%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 74.45%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ZGFIX % Rank
Technology 		29.43% 0.00% 49.87% 10.02%
Financial Services 		25.20% 0.00% 38.42% 3.52%
Consumer Defense 		15.57% 0.00% 73.28% 6.28%
Healthcare 		14.26% 0.00% 35.42% 55.07%
Communication Services 		7.83% 0.00% 57.66% 63.11%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.05% 0.00% 40.94% 89.10%
Industrials 		2.66% 0.00% 44.06% 99.56%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 95.26%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 94.93%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 92.84%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.60% 97.14%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ZGFIX % Rank
US 		65.80% 0.13% 103.82% 19.60%
Non US 		29.58% 0.58% 99.46% 92.29%

ZGFIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ZGFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.02% 0.01% 44.27% 47.55%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.82% 61.27%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

ZGFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ZGFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 64.91%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ZGFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 5.00% 0.00% 395.00% 5.39%

ZGFIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ZGFIX Category Low Category High ZGFIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.32% 0.00% 3.26% 73.19%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ZGFIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ZGFIX Category Low Category High ZGFIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.17% -4.27% 12.65% 55.11%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ZGFIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ZGFIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Clyde Rossouw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 05, 2017

4.91

4.9%

Clyde is Co-Head of Quality at Ninety One. He is a portfolio manager with a focus on low volatility real return equity and multi-asset investing. His portfolio manager duties include the Quality team’s flagship Global Franchise Strategy, as well as the Global Quality Equity Income Strategy and Opportunity Strategy. Clyde joined the firm in 1999, initially as an asset allocation and sector allocation strategist. Prior to Ninety One, Clyde was awarded a study bursary by Sanlam where he worked for eight years, including five years in asset management. His experience in investments included fixed income analysis and portfolio management. Clyde graduated from the University of Cape Town with a Bachelor of Science degree in Statistics and Actuarial Science. He was awarded the Certificates in Actuarial Techniques in 1995, and Finance and Investments in 1997 by the Institute of Actuaries in London. Clyde is a CFA® Charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

