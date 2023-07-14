Under normal circumstances, the Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in common stocks of large capitalization companies that the Adviser believes have rare and exceptional qualities that create enduring competitive advantages and strong global brands or franchises.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests in at least three countries, including the U.S., and invests at least 40% of its total assets in securities of non-U.S. companies. The Fund considers a company to be a non-U.S. company if: (i) at least 50% of the company’s assets are located outside of the U.S.; (ii) at least 50% of the company’s revenue is generated outside of the U.S.; (iii) the company is organized or maintains its principal place of business outside of the U.S.; or (iv) the company’s securities are traded principally outside of the U.S.

In selecting investments to buy for the Fund, the Adviser uses a fundamental research process to seek to identify attractively valued companies with what it believes are the best combination of quality, growth and yield. The Adviser seeks to maintain a portfolio with below average risk, and may sell a stock if the investment case is no longer valid, the stock reaches its fair value or the Adviser identifies a better risk-adjusted investment opportunity.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.