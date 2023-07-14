Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
14.5%
1 yr return
18.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
8.2%
Net Assets
$258 M
Holdings in Top 10
52.3%
Expense Ratio 1.02%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 5.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Under normal circumstances, the Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in common stocks of large capitalization companies that the Adviser believes have rare and exceptional qualities that create enduring competitive advantages and strong global brands or franchises.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests in at least three countries, including the U.S., and invests at least 40% of its total assets in securities of non-U.S. companies. The Fund considers a company to be a non-U.S. company if: (i) at least 50% of the company’s assets are located outside of the U.S.; (ii) at least 50% of the company’s revenue is generated outside of the U.S.; (iii) the company is organized or maintains its principal place of business outside of the U.S.; or (iv) the company’s securities are traded principally outside of the U.S.
In selecting investments to buy for the Fund, the Adviser uses a fundamental research process to seek to identify attractively valued companies with what it believes are the best combination of quality, growth and yield. The Adviser seeks to maintain a portfolio with below average risk, and may sell a stock if the investment case is no longer valid, the stock reaches its fair value or the Adviser identifies a better risk-adjusted investment opportunity.
The Fund is classified as “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.
|Period
|ZGFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.5%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|59.84%
|1 Yr
|18.1%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|90.11%
|3 Yr
|6.8%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|30.29%
|5 Yr
|8.2%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ZGFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.3%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|35.58%
|2021
|8.8%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|20.35%
|2020
|5.2%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|2.69%
|2019
|6.2%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|N/A
|2018
|-0.8%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|N/A
|ZGFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ZGFIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|258 M
|199 K
|133 B
|66.56%
|Number of Holdings
|30
|1
|9075
|91.96%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|149 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|63.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|52.28%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|11.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ZGFIX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.38%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|90.64%
|Cash
|4.62%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|8.37%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|76.21%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|77.75%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|73.79%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|74.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ZGFIX % Rank
|Technology
|29.43%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|10.02%
|Financial Services
|25.20%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|3.52%
|Consumer Defense
|15.57%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|6.28%
|Healthcare
|14.26%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|55.07%
|Communication Services
|7.83%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|63.11%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.05%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|89.10%
|Industrials
|2.66%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|99.56%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|95.26%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|94.93%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|92.84%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|97.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ZGFIX % Rank
|US
|65.80%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|19.60%
|Non US
|29.58%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|92.29%
|ZGFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.02%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|47.55%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|61.27%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|ZGFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ZGFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|64.91%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ZGFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|5.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|5.39%
|ZGFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ZGFIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.32%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|73.19%
|ZGFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|ZGFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ZGFIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.17%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|55.11%
|ZGFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 05, 2017
4.91
4.9%
Clyde is Co-Head of Quality at Ninety One. He is a portfolio manager with a focus on low volatility real return equity and multi-asset investing. His portfolio manager duties include the Quality team’s flagship Global Franchise Strategy, as well as the Global Quality Equity Income Strategy and Opportunity Strategy. Clyde joined the firm in 1999, initially as an asset allocation and sector allocation strategist. Prior to Ninety One, Clyde was awarded a study bursary by Sanlam where he worked for eight years, including five years in asset management. His experience in investments included fixed income analysis and portfolio management. Clyde graduated from the University of Cape Town with a Bachelor of Science degree in Statistics and Actuarial Science. He was awarded the Certificates in Actuarial Techniques in 1995, and Finance and Investments in 1997 by the Institute of Actuaries in London. Clyde is a CFA® Charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
