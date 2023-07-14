Home
Victory Special Value Fund

mutual fund
VSVCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$23.09 -0.06 -0.26%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (SSVSX) Primary Retirement (VSVGX) C (VSVCX) Inst (VSPIX) Inst (VSVYX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Victory Special Value Fund

VSVCX | Fund

$23.09

$43.1 M

0.00%

$0.00

3.53%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.2%

1 yr return

5.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

Net Assets

$43.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.53%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 70.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VSVCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.02%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Victory Special Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Victory Capital
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Gura

Fund Description

The Adviser pursues the Fund's investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, in common stocks of companies that currently pay dividends or are expected to begin paying dividends in the near future, with consideration for companies that have increased their dividends over time. The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in equity securities of foreign companies traded in the United States, including American Depositary Receipts and Global Depositary Receipts (“ADRs” and “GDRs”). The Adviser looks primarily for companies whose stock is trading at prices below what the Adviser believes represent their true value.The Fund invests primarily in securities of large-cap companies, but also invests in securities of mid-cap companies.The Adviser employs both a top-down and bottom-up methodology to construct a diversified portfolio that avoids excessive sector and security concentrations. The Adviser pursues investments that it believes are statistically cheap or intrinsically undervalued given growth prospects, while trying to identify the presence of a catalyst for future growth (e.g., acquisition, new products, economic cycle, or management change). The Adviser may sell a security if it believes the price objective for the stock has been reached, if more attractive opportunities are identified, or if the fundamentals of the company deteriorate.As a result of the Adviser’s investment process, the Fund’s investments may be focused in one or more economic sectors from time to time, including the information technology sector.As a result of its investment strategy, the Fund may experience annual portfolio turnover in excess of 100%.
Read More

VSVCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VSVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.2% -14.3% 35.6% 22.23%
1 Yr 5.7% -55.6% 38.6% 78.14%
3 Yr 1.4%* -28.0% 93.5% 77.70%
5 Yr -1.5%* -30.5% 97.0% 81.02%
10 Yr 2.9%* -18.8% 37.4% 53.27%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VSVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.8% -64.5% 28.9% 88.85%
2021 5.1% -20.5% 152.6% 73.64%
2020 2.5% -13.9% 183.6% 73.85%
2019 5.3% -8.3% 8.9% 51.99%
2018 -5.6% -13.5% 12.6% 91.61%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VSVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.2% -20.5% 35.6% 19.16%
1 Yr 5.7% -55.6% 40.3% 68.92%
3 Yr 1.4%* -28.0% 93.5% 78.13%
5 Yr -1.5%* -29.9% 97.0% 83.42%
10 Yr 2.9%* -13.5% 37.4% 83.50%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VSVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.8% -64.5% 28.9% 88.92%
2021 5.1% -20.5% 152.6% 73.64%
2020 2.5% -13.9% 183.6% 73.77%
2019 5.3% -8.3% 8.9% 52.49%
2018 -5.6% -10.9% 12.6% 96.91%

NAV & Total Return History

VSVCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VSVCX Category Low Category High VSVCX % Rank
Net Assets 43.1 M 177 K 1.21 T 90.57%
Number of Holdings 76 2 4154 62.94%
Net Assets in Top 10 15.1 M 288 K 270 B 91.15%
Weighting of Top 10 32.24% 1.8% 106.2% 45.64%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.30%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.41%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 5.08%
  4. NVIDIA Corp 3.12%
  5. Amazon.com Inc 3.04%
  6. Broadcom Inc 2.13%
  7. PepsiCo Inc 1.98%
  8. Tesla Inc 1.97%
  9. AbbVie Inc 1.97%
  10. Builders FirstSource Inc 1.96%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VSVCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.99% 0.00% 130.24% 9.30%
Cash 		0.01% -102.29% 100.00% 88.37%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 47.04%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 47.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 44.67%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 44.79%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VSVCX % Rank
Technology 		28.83% 0.00% 48.94% 7.76%
Healthcare 		13.54% 0.00% 60.70% 73.29%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.07% 0.00% 30.33% 12.33%
Financial Services 		12.17% 0.00% 55.59% 77.63%
Communication Services 		8.42% 0.00% 27.94% 51.14%
Energy 		8.13% 0.00% 41.64% 5.10%
Industrials 		7.47% 0.00% 29.90% 85.77%
Consumer Defense 		4.37% 0.00% 47.71% 88.96%
Real Estate 		2.15% 0.00% 31.91% 66.51%
Basic Materials 		1.78% 0.00% 25.70% 81.81%
Utilities 		0.07% 0.00% 20.91% 83.56%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VSVCX % Rank
US 		96.53% 0.00% 127.77% 50.41%
Non US 		3.46% 0.00% 32.38% 34.73%

VSVCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VSVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.53% 0.01% 49.27% 1.07%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 2.00% 87.67%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 90.53%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 59.30%

Sales Fees

VSVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 47.69%

Trading Fees

VSVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VSVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 70.00% 0.00% 496.00% 85.70%

VSVCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VSVCX Category Low Category High VSVCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.20% 72.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VSVCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VSVCX Category Low Category High VSVCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.02% -54.00% 6.06% 99.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VSVCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VSVCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Gura

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 15, 2017

5.05

5.1%

Michael P. Gura is a Senior Portfolio Manager/Analyst of Victory Capital Management and has been with the firm since 2014. From 1995-2014, Michael was an investment professional with Munder Capital Management, which was acquired by Victory Capital Management in 2014. He joined Munder Capital in 1995 as a senior equity research analyst in a merger with the investment management division of Comerica Bank. Michael received a B.B.A. and an M.S. in finance with distinction from Walsh College. He is a CFA® charterholder and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Detroit.

Tony Dong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Tony Y. Dong is the Chief Investment Officer of Munder and has been with Munder Capital Management since 2014. Prior to that, Mr. Dong was Vice Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Munder Capital Management, where he was employed since 1988. Prior to Munder, he was a portfolio manager and research analyst at Manufacturers National Bank. Mr. Dong holds a B.B.A. (with distinction) from the University of Michigan and an MBA in finance from Wayne State University. Mr. Dong is a CFA charterholder.

Robert Crosby

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Robert E. Crosby is a Senior Portfolio Manager of Munder and has been with the Victory Capital Management Inc. since 2014. Prior to that, Mr. Crosby was a Senior Portfolio Manager of Munder Capital Management, where he held various positions since 1993. Mr. Crosby is a CFA charterholder. Mr. Crosby received a B.A. in economics from the University of Missouri and an M.S. in economics and finance from Murray State University

Gavin Hayman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Gavin rejoined Munder Capital in February 2010. He analyzes equity securities for the mid-capitalization core growth, mid-cap growth, focused mid-cap growth and small-cap/mid-cap blend equity strategies. He also assists with portfolio strategy, sector analysis, stock selection, and the monitoring of companies owned in the portfolio. Prior to rejoining the firm, Gavin was Director of Research at Telemus Capital Partners, a high-net-worth management company. Before that, he was an Institutional Sales Manager at AXA Framlington Investment Managers Group. Prior to that, Gavin served as International Product Manager for the Munder Framlington investment strategies. Before the Munder Framlington assignment, Gavin was a regional manager for Framlington Group, where he promoted all of the investment vehicles offered by the firm. In total, Gavin has 18 years of investment industry experience. He holds an honors degree in Law from the University of Central Lancashire, is a CFA® charterholder, and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

