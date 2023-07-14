The Adviser pursues the Fund's investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, in common stocks of companies that currently pay dividends or are expected to begin paying dividends in the near future, with consideration for companies that have increased their dividends over time. The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in equity securities of foreign companies traded in the United States, including American Depositary Receipts and Global Depositary Receipts (“ADRs” and “GDRs”). The Adviser looks primarily for companies whose stock is trading at prices below what the Adviser believes represent their true value.

The Fund invests primarily in securities of large-cap companies, but also invests in securities of mid-cap companies.

The Adviser employs both a top-down and bottom-up methodology to construct a diversified portfolio that avoids excessive sector and security concentrations. The Adviser pursues investments that it believes are statistically cheap or intrinsically undervalued given growth prospects, while trying to identify the presence of a catalyst for future growth (e.g., acquisition, new products, economic cycle, or

management change). The Adviser may sell a security if it believes the price objective for the stock has been reached, if more attractive opportunities are identified, or if the fundamentals of the company deteriorate.

As a result of the Adviser’s investment process, the Fund’s investments may be focused in one or more economic sectors from time to time, including the information technology sector.

As a result of its investment strategy, the Fund may experience annual portfolio turnover in excess of 100%.