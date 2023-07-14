Home
TCWAX (Mutual Fund)

Templeton China World Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.66 -0.11 -1.25%
primary theme
China Region Equity
share class
A (TCWAX) Primary C (TCWCX) Adv (TACWX) Retirement (FCWRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Templeton China World Fund

TCWAX | Fund

$8.66

$124 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.73%

Vitals

YTD Return

-6.2%

1 yr return

-18.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-23.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-17.2%

Net Assets

$124 M

Holdings in Top 10

55.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.73%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 27.52%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Templeton China World Fund

TCWAX | Fund

$8.66

$124 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.73%

TCWAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -6.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -23.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -17.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.98%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Templeton China World Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Sep 08, 1993
  • Shares Outstanding
    8162401
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Lai

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of "China companies.” The Fund invests primarily in the equity securities of China companies, which are those:

·that are organized under the laws of, or with a principal office in, the People’s Republic of China (China), Hong Kong or Taiwan; or.

·for which the principal trading market is in China, Hong Kong or Taiwan; or

·that derive at least 50% of their revenues from goods or services sold or produced, or have at least 50% of their assets, in China.

The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stock. The Fund also invests in American, Global and European Depositary Receipts. China companies may be any size across the entire market capitalization spectrum, including midsize companies and smaller, newly organized and relatively unseasoned issuers. Investments in Chinese companies may be made through a special structure known as a variable interest entity (VIE) that is designed to provide foreign investors with exposure to Chinese companies that operate in certain sectors in which China restricts or prohibits foreign investments. In addition to the Fund's main investments, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities that do not qualify as China company securities, but whose issuers, in the judgment of the investment manager, are expected to benefit from developments in the economy of China, Hong Kong or Taiwan. The Fund is a "non-diversified" fund, which means it generally invests a greater proportion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

When choosing equity investments for the Fund, the investment manager applies a fundamental research, value-oriented, long-term approach, focusing on the market price of a company’s securities relative to the investment manager’s evaluation of the company’s long-term earnings, asset value and cash flow potential. The investment manager also considers a company’s profit and loss outlook, balance sheet strength, cash flow trends and asset value in relation to the current price of the company's securities.

Read More

TCWAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TCWAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.2% -22.0% 21.1% 50.83%
1 Yr -18.2% -29.7% 41.4% 80.00%
3 Yr -23.6%* -27.8% 23.8% 97.22%
5 Yr -17.2%* -21.1% 17.9% 96.70%
10 Yr -13.2%* -13.4% 12.6% 98.81%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TCWAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.5% -40.5% 25.8% 90.27%
2021 -13.2% -28.6% 19.4% 83.49%
2020 2.6% -6.6% 33.6% 91.58%
2019 -0.4% -0.5% 11.1% 98.92%
2018 -4.6% -13.1% -0.3% 43.04%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TCWAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.2% -32.2% 31.3% 34.45%
1 Yr -18.2% -55.0% 60.3% 61.34%
3 Yr -23.6%* -24.7% 27.8% 98.10%
5 Yr -17.2%* -17.5% 13.7% 97.40%
10 Yr -13.2%* -13.4% 11.6% 98.28%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TCWAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.5% -40.5% 25.8% 90.27%
2021 -13.2% -28.6% 19.4% 83.49%
2020 2.6% -6.6% 33.6% 91.58%
2019 -0.4% -0.5% 11.1% 98.92%
2018 -4.6% -13.1% -0.3% 58.23%

NAV & Total Return History

TCWAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TCWAX Category Low Category High TCWAX % Rank
Net Assets 124 M 1.4 M 7.9 B 30.83%
Number of Holdings 47 21 961 69.23%
Net Assets in Top 10 69 M 706 K 4.22 B 29.91%
Weighting of Top 10 55.40% 6.6% 81.8% 27.35%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tencent Holdings Ltd 15.26%
  2. Tencent Holdings Ltd 15.26%
  3. Tencent Holdings Ltd 15.26%
  4. Tencent Holdings Ltd 15.26%
  5. Tencent Holdings Ltd 15.26%
  6. Tencent Holdings Ltd 15.26%
  7. Tencent Holdings Ltd 15.26%
  8. Tencent Holdings Ltd 15.26%
  9. Tencent Holdings Ltd 15.26%
  10. Tencent Holdings Ltd 15.26%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TCWAX % Rank
Stocks 		100.37% 0.00% 102.18% 3.39%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 28.21%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 47.32% 38.46%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 32.76%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 69.90% 34.75%
Cash 		-0.37% -2.18% 11.89% 95.73%

TCWAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TCWAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.73% 0.09% 20.92% 24.56%
Management Fee 1.20% 0.09% 1.50% 93.33%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 54.55%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.06% 0.25% 34.78%

Sales Fees

TCWAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 3.50% 5.75% 45.45%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TCWAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TCWAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 27.52% 4.00% 278.00% 27.47%

TCWAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TCWAX Category Low Category High TCWAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 23.85% 68.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TCWAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TCWAX Category Low Category High TCWAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.98% -1.76% 4.74% 94.83%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TCWAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TCWAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Lai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 05, 2019

2.82

2.8%

He joined Franklin Templeton in August 2019. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, he was lead portfolio manager of GAM Investments’ (GAM) China equity strategy since its inception in 2007. He also headed GAM’s Asian equity team in Hong Kong and was lead portfolio manager of GAM’s Asian strategy and co-manager for additional strategies. Lai is responsible for managing Asian funds. Before joining GAM in 1998, he was is senior vice president with TCW Asset Management Company, TCW Asia Limited and Trust Company of the West. Previously, he was as associate director with BZW Investment Management Hong Kong from August 1994 to June 1997 and a fund manager with Lehman Brothers Global Asset Management. Lai holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Eric Mok

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Eric Mok is a senior vice president, senior executive director, and portfolio manager of Templeton Asian equity strategies. He also has research responsibilities for companies in the technology sector across global emerging markets as well as companies in China and Taiwan. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 1998, Mr. Mok was a junior accountant with Rebecca Ling Chartered Accountant. He entered the financial services industry in 1998. Mr. Mok holds an M.S. in investment management from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and a B.S. in actuarial science and economics from the University of Toronto. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and speaks English, Cantonese and Mandarin.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.32 3.87 2.53

