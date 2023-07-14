Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in debt securities. The types of debt securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, (i) asset-backed securities including collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”) and mortgage-backed securities, (ii) corporate bonds, notes, debentures and commercial paper, (iii) securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored entities, (iv) bank loans, (v) senior secured floating rate and fixed rate loans or debt, (vi) second lien or other subordinated or unsecured floating rate and fixed rate loans or debt and (vii) credit derivatives, including credit default swaps and their associated derivatives. The Fund’s investment strategy involves active and frequent trading.

The Fund’s investments in asset-backed securities may be comprised of loans or leases secured by motor vehicles or other equipment, consumer receivables from sources such as credit cards or student loans, or cash flows from operating assets such as royalties and leases.

Mortgage-backed securities in which the Fund may invest include those issued or guaranteed by federal agencies and/or U.S. Government sponsored instrumentalities, such as the Government National Mortgage Administration (“Ginnie Mae”), the Federal Housing Administration (“FHA”), the Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“Freddie Mac”). The Fund may also invest in commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) and collateralized mortgage-backed securities (“CMOs”) issued or guaranteed by private entities.

The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. Under normal market conditions, the Advisor expects that the Fund will invest primarily in securities rated investment grade at time of purchase. Investment grade securities are those rated in the Baa3 or higher categories by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or in the BBB- or higher categories by Standard & Poor’s, a division of McGraw Hill Companies Inc. (“S&P”), or Fitch Ratings Ltd. (“Fitch”) or, if unrated by Moody’s, S&P, or Fitch, or another Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”), determined by Palmer Square Capital Management LLC (the “Advisor”), the Fund’s advisor, to be of comparable credit quality. However, the Fund may invest up to 30% of its net assets in high yield securities – securities rated below investment grade that generally have higher yields and higher risks than investment grade securities. High yield securities, commonly referred to as “junk bonds”, are rated below investment grade by at least one of Moody’s, S&P or Fitch (or if unrated, determined by the Advisor to be of comparable credit quality high yield securities). The Advisor anticipates the Fund’s average portfolio duration under normal market conditions to be less than two years. Duration is a measure of the underlying portfolio’s price sensitivity to changes in prevailing interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive its price will be to changes in interest rates. For example, the price of a security with a two-year duration would be expected to decrease by approximately 2% in response to a 1% increase in interest rates. Calculations of duration may be based on estimates and may not reliably predict a security’s sensitivity to changes in interest rates.

For the purposes of achieving the Fund’s investment objectives, hedging risks, and enhancing liquidity, the Fund may also employ derivatives, such as: puts and calls on U.S. Treasury futures; options, swaps and other interest rate derivatives; and credit default swaps and their associated derivatives on selected entities or indexes (where the Fund may act as either buyer or seller). As it pertains to the Advisor’s use of derivatives for hedging, risks that can be quantitatively measured and managed include interest rate risk (duration and convexity, which is the change to duration as interest rates change), prepayment risk, spread risk and volatility risk. The Advisor’s goal is not to eliminate all risk, but to assume only those risks the Advisor views as offering a strong risk/return profile. Additionally, the Fund may employ the types of derivatives referenced above in order to achieve its investment objectives by, among other practices, replicating a certain type of credit exposure, obtaining short or long exposures to credit and/or interest rates, or taking a position in light of a potential appreciation or depreciation in value of a company’s securities. The Advisor anticipates that, in general, the net long exposure of the Fund will not exceed 100% and the Fund will not have a net short exposure. The Fund will include the market value of its derivative positions based on debt securities or interest rates for purposes of determining whether it holds at least 80% of its net assets in debt securities.

In pursuing the Fund’s investment objectives, the Advisor uses a blend of top-down analysis which includes macro analysis, cross-asset relative value analysis, and sector monitoring, and bottom-up analysis which involves individual issuer and management analysis and security/transaction evaluation that seeks to identify debt securities that it believes can provide highly competitive rate yields and total return over the long term with relatively mitigated credit risk.

As part of its overall investment process, the Fund’s investments are subject to the Advisor’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) screening process, as described below. Generally, before the Fund invests in a below investment grade (i.e, “junk bonds”) corporate security , the Advisor analyzes the issuer’s ESG risk profile using fundamental, bottom-up research as well as independent third-party data to assess whether an issuer should be considered for investment. The Advisor’s ESG screening process requires that all below investment grade corporate debt issuers considered for purchase be assigned a score rating using the Advisor’s proprietary scoring methodology (an “ESG Score”), which is used as part of the Advisor’s overall assessment of whether such an issuer should be considered for investment. The Advisor may also assign an ESG Score to investment grade issuers, although generally they are not assigned an ESG Score by the Advisor. The Advisor’s ESG screening process is designed to largely exclude issuers that it believes are inconsistent with the goals and objectives expressed in the UN Global Compact’s Principles and Sustainable Development Goals, which may change over time. In addition, the Advisor’s ESG screening process seeks to exclude debt obligations of issuers that, together with any affiliates, are involved in and derive significant revenue (i.e., more than 50% of their revenue) from certain industries or product lines, including:

● the speculative extraction of oil and gas (commonly referred to as exploration and production);

● the speculative extraction of thermal coal or the generation of electricity using coal;

● hazardous chemicals, pesticides and wastes, or ozone depleting substances;

● endangered or protected wildlife or wildlife products, the production or trade of which is banned by applicable global conventions and agreements;

● pornography or prostitution;

● tobacco or tobacco-related products;

● subprime lending or payday lending activities;

● firearms or weapons, including controversial weapons (e.g., cluster bombs, anti-personnel mines, and chemical or biological weapons); and