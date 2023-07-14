Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
1.6%
1 yr return
1.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.1%
Net Assets
$1.06 B
Holdings in Top 10
19.0%
Expense Ratio 0.90%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 167.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in debt securities. The types of debt securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, (i) asset-backed securities including collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”) and mortgage-backed securities, (ii) corporate bonds, notes, debentures and commercial paper, (iii) securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored entities, (iv) bank loans, (v) senior secured floating rate and fixed rate loans or debt, (vi) second lien or other subordinated or unsecured floating rate and fixed rate loans or debt and (vii) credit derivatives, including credit default swaps and their associated derivatives. The Fund’s investment strategy involves active and frequent trading.
The Fund’s investments in asset-backed securities may be comprised of loans or leases secured by motor vehicles or other equipment, consumer receivables from sources such as credit cards or student loans, or cash flows from operating assets such as royalties and leases.
Mortgage-backed securities in which the Fund may invest include those issued or guaranteed by federal agencies and/or U.S. Government sponsored instrumentalities, such as the Government National Mortgage Administration (“Ginnie Mae”), the Federal Housing Administration (“FHA”), the Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“Freddie Mac”). The Fund may also invest in commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) and collateralized mortgage-backed securities (“CMOs”) issued or guaranteed by private entities.
The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. Under normal market conditions, the Advisor expects that the Fund will invest primarily in securities rated investment grade at time of purchase. Investment grade securities are those rated in the Baa3 or higher categories by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or in the BBB- or higher categories by Standard & Poor’s, a division of McGraw Hill Companies Inc. (“S&P”), or Fitch Ratings Ltd. (“Fitch”) or, if unrated by Moody’s, S&P, or Fitch, or another Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”), determined by Palmer Square Capital Management LLC (the “Advisor”), the Fund’s advisor, to be of comparable credit quality. However, the Fund may invest up to 30% of its net assets in high yield securities – securities rated below investment grade that generally have higher yields and higher risks than investment grade securities. High yield securities, commonly referred to as “junk bonds”, are rated below investment grade by at least one of Moody’s, S&P or Fitch (or if unrated, determined by the Advisor to be of comparable credit quality high yield securities). The Advisor anticipates the Fund’s average portfolio duration under normal market conditions to be less than two years. Duration is a measure of the underlying portfolio’s price sensitivity to changes in prevailing interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive its price will be to changes in interest rates. For example, the price of a security with a two-year duration would be expected to decrease by approximately 2% in response to a 1% increase in interest rates. Calculations of duration may be based on estimates and may not reliably predict a security’s sensitivity to changes in interest rates.
For the purposes of achieving the Fund’s investment objectives, hedging risks, and enhancing liquidity, the Fund may also employ derivatives, such as: puts and calls on U.S. Treasury futures; options, swaps and other interest rate derivatives; and credit default swaps and their associated derivatives on selected entities or indexes (where the Fund may act as either buyer or seller). As it pertains to the Advisor’s use of derivatives for hedging, risks that can be quantitatively measured and managed include interest rate risk (duration and convexity, which is the change to duration as interest rates change), prepayment risk, spread risk and volatility risk. The Advisor’s goal is not to eliminate all risk, but to assume only those risks the Advisor views as offering a strong risk/return profile. Additionally, the Fund may employ the types of derivatives referenced above in order to achieve its investment objectives by, among other practices, replicating a certain type of credit exposure, obtaining short or long exposures to credit and/or interest rates, or taking a position in light of a potential appreciation or depreciation in value of a company’s securities. The Advisor anticipates that, in general, the net long exposure of the Fund will not exceed 100% and the Fund will not have a net short exposure. The Fund will include the market value of its derivative positions based on debt securities or interest rates for purposes of determining whether it holds at least 80% of its net assets in debt securities.
In pursuing the Fund’s investment objectives, the Advisor uses a blend of top-down analysis which includes macro analysis, cross-asset relative value analysis, and sector monitoring, and bottom-up analysis which involves individual issuer and management analysis and security/transaction evaluation that seeks to identify debt securities that it believes can provide highly competitive rate yields and total return over the long term with relatively mitigated credit risk.
As part of its overall investment process, the Fund’s investments are subject to the Advisor’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) screening process, as described below. Generally, before the Fund invests in a below investment grade (i.e, “junk bonds”) corporate security , the Advisor analyzes the issuer’s ESG risk profile using fundamental, bottom-up research as well as independent third-party data to assess whether an issuer should be considered for investment. The Advisor’s ESG screening process requires that all below investment grade corporate debt issuers considered for purchase be assigned a score rating using the Advisor’s proprietary scoring methodology (an “ESG Score”), which is used as part of the Advisor’s overall assessment of whether such an issuer should be considered for investment. The Advisor may also assign an ESG Score to investment grade issuers, although generally they are not assigned an ESG Score by the Advisor. The Advisor’s ESG screening process is designed to largely exclude issuers that it believes are inconsistent with the goals and objectives expressed in the UN Global Compact’s Principles and Sustainable Development Goals, which may change over time. In addition, the Advisor’s ESG screening process seeks to exclude debt obligations of issuers that, together with any affiliates, are involved in and derive significant revenue (i.e., more than 50% of their revenue) from certain industries or product lines, including:
|●
|the speculative extraction of oil and gas (commonly referred to as exploration and production);
|●
|the speculative extraction of thermal coal or the generation of electricity using coal;
|●
|hazardous chemicals, pesticides and wastes, or ozone depleting substances;
|●
|endangered or protected wildlife or wildlife products, the production or trade of which is banned by applicable global conventions and agreements;
|●
|pornography or prostitution;
|●
|tobacco or tobacco-related products;
|●
|subprime lending or payday lending activities;
|●
|firearms or weapons, including controversial weapons (e.g., cluster bombs, anti-personnel mines, and chemical or biological weapons); and
|●
|components or services that have been specifically designed or designated for military purposes, or for the functioning of controversial weapons.
|Period
|PSYPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.6%
|-1.1%
|3.6%
|5.24%
|1 Yr
|1.3%
|-5.2%
|7.0%
|25.22%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-3.0%
|10.0%
|24.19%
|5 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-11.3%
|2.3%
|44.10%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.1%
|1.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PSYPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-3.9%
|-6.4%
|2.3%
|88.74%
|2021
|0.0%
|-1.1%
|21.9%
|23.15%
|2020
|0.5%
|-21.0%
|1.0%
|9.13%
|2019
|0.5%
|-0.3%
|2.6%
|13.27%
|2018
|-0.3%
|-12.9%
|1.0%
|92.98%
|PSYPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PSYPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.06 B
|24.5 K
|27.9 B
|49.13%
|Number of Holdings
|468
|1
|3396
|30.57%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|152 M
|-200 M
|16.1 B
|50.66%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.03%
|2.6%
|103.2%
|54.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSYPX % Rank
|Bonds
|78.71%
|0.00%
|123.41%
|60.26%
|Cash
|20.54%
|-24.02%
|100.00%
|36.24%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.51%
|0.00%
|15.25%
|74.24%
|Other
|0.24%
|-10.38%
|3.22%
|7.86%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.35%
|82.97%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|82.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSYPX % Rank
|Securitized
|50.12%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|17.03%
|Corporate
|31.32%
|0.00%
|99.91%
|65.07%
|Cash & Equivalents
|15.24%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|44.98%
|Government
|3.31%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|43.23%
|Derivative
|0.01%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|17.90%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|70.39%
|94.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSYPX % Rank
|US
|61.29%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|63.76%
|Non US
|17.42%
|0.00%
|49.76%
|29.26%
|PSYPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.90%
|0.08%
|18.10%
|12.33%
|Management Fee
|0.49%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|93.04%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|37.88%
|PSYPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|1.00%
|N/A
|PSYPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|20.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PSYPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|167.00%
|0.00%
|369.54%
|95.31%
|PSYPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PSYPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.09%
|0.00%
|5.90%
|14.41%
|PSYPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PSYPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PSYPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.60%
|-1.30%
|14.86%
|3.15%
|PSYPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2020
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2020
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2015
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2015
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2015
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2014
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2014
8.26
8.3%
Angie Knighton Long, Chief Investment Officer, has ultimate responsibilities for all investment-related activities at Palmer Square inclusive of approximately $9.5 billion in assets (as of 6/30/2019) and a platform that includes private funds, mutual funds, and separately managed accounts. Under Angie’s leadership, Palmer Square is also a well-known issuer and pioneer within the structured credit and CLO arena. Prior to joining Palmer Square, Angie worked for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in New York for 13 years. Angie held many senior roles including Deputy Head of North American Credit Trading, Head of High Yield Trading, and Head of Credit Derivatives Trading. Angie has been a trader of many products including high yield bonds, high yield credit derivatives, distressed debt, capital structure arbitrage, and structured credit. In addition, she worked with the Global Head of Credit Trading to help oversee risk management for the High Yield and High Grade credit trading books. Named a Managing Director at age 29, Angie is considered a pioneer in the Credit Derivatives industry and is credited with creating the HYDI (High Yield Debt Index), the first liquid credit trading index and predecessor to all of today’s indices (the Markit CDX). Angie received an AB degree in Economics from Princeton University and is a CFA ® charterholder. During her years at Princeton, Angie was a member of two National Championship Rugby Teams and was selected as an All-American in 1997. Angie also founded the Greater Kansas City Princeton Women’s Network (PWN) and is the Co-Chair for the Greater Kansas City Region’s Alumni Schools Committee effort for Princeton. Angie was also formerly on the Women In Leadership committee of Princeton University (WIL). Angie is also a member of the 100 Women in Finance.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2014
8.26
8.3%
Mr. Christopher Long is the Founder and serves as Chief Executive Officer, President and Portfolio Manager at Palmer Square Capital Management. Since inception, Chris has been successful in not only building a highly-experienced investment team, but also an integrated credit investment platform that manages mutual fund offerings, private funds and separately managed accounts. The firm has a client list that spans not only institutions and family offices, but also RIAs, bank/trust, and broker-dealers. Chris's previous work experience includes key investment roles at Prairie Capital and Sandell Asset Management as well as working at Morgan Stanley in the Credit Derivatives and Distressed Securities Group focused on the firm's proprietary investments. Before Morgan Stanley, he worked at TH Lee Putnam Ventures, a private equity fund sponsored by Thomas H Lee Partners and Putnam Investments. In that role, he also served on the Board of Directors of Avero, Inc. and was a Board Observer for Parago, Inc. He started his career at JPMorgan & Co. in Leveraged Finance and Mergers & Acquisitions (FIG Group) advising corporations and private equity firms on investment banking and capital markets. He received an MBA degree from the Harvard Business School and an AB degree in Economics cum laude from Princeton University. Chris's community involvement includes serving as an Investment Committee member of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Board Member of the Children's Mercy Hospital Foundation, Trustee for the St. Paul's Episcopal Day School, Co-Class Agent for Princeton University, Social Chair for the Princeton Club of Greater Kansas City, and Alumni Mentor for the Princeton University Bendheim Center for Finance Mentorship Program. Chris is also a member of the Young Presidents Organization (YPO) and the Economic Club of Kansas City. Formerly, Chris was also appointed by Kansas Governor Sam Brownback and unanimously approved by the Senate to two terms as a Trustee for the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System (KPERS). Chris also formerly served as the Treasurer for the City of Mission Hills, KS (appointed by Mayor David Fromm of Mission Hills, KS). Finally, Chris was formerly a Member of the Children's Mercy Hospitals Leadership Circle of Care Committee, Kansas University's Finance Department Advisory Board, Treasurer for the Harvard-Radcliffe Club of Kansas City, Investment Committee Member for the Foundation of the University of Missouri-Kansas City and Member of the Major Gifts Committee - Harvard Business School. Finally, Chris was selected as a Finalist for the 2016 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award for the Central Midwest Region and to participate in the Civic Council of Greater Kansas City's KC Tomorrow (2007-2008 Class). He was awarded Ingram Magazine's 40 Under 40 award, the Kansas City Business Journal's Class of 2015 NextGen Leaders award, and KC Business Magazine's Rising Star Award.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Jonathan R. Brager, CFA, is an Executive Director/Senior Credit Analyst and Portfolio Manager with key responsibilities for the Advisor’s long/short corporate credit and CLO strategies. In his role, Mr. Brager conducts fundamental credit research, generates investment ideas and assists in the portfolio management of opportunistic credit products. Prior to joining Palmer Square in May 2015, Mr. Brager was a Senior Analyst at Hermes Investment Management, a London-based asset manager, since October 2012. At Hermes, Mr. Brager’s focus was credit research coverage of the auto, basic material, and industrial sectors. Before that, Mr. Brager was a portfolio manager at BCM & Partners, LLP from November 2008 to September 2012, having spent several years before that as a credit analyst at BCM and LNG Capital, LLP. Mr. Brager started his career as a systems engineer at Lockheed Martin Missiles & Fire Control in Dallas. Mr. Brager earned an MBA from London Business School, a Master’s degree in Economics as well as Bachelor's degrees in Mathematics and Management Science from Southern Methodist University. He is also a CFA® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|32.44
|6.6
|7.92
