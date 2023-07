Tim Rowe is Managing Director, Deputy Director of Multi-Sector Fixed Income, and Portfolio Manager, based in Durham. Tim is the lead portfolio manager for investment grade core bond portfolios, which he has managed at the firm since 1994, and works with the sector teams to construct portfolios that meet clients’ risk and return objectives. As Deputy Director of Multi-Sector Fixed Income, he oversees a team of investment professionals who are responsible for managing institutional strategies and retail funds for US and international investors. His previous responsibilities at the firm include managing agency mortgage-backed security portfolios and leading the Securitized Credit team. Before joining the firm in 1988, Tim was an Assistant Economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, Virginia. He holds a Master of Business Administration with specialization in Finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and History from Duke University.