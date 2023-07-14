Home
YTD Return

-8.4%

1 yr return

-15.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.0%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

48.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.33%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 11.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

PRDEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -8.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PREDEX Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PREDEX
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Achterberg

Fund Description

PRDEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRDEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -8.4% -10.9% 328.6% 99.28%
1 Yr -15.2% -35.3% 246.7% 88.85%
3 Yr 2.8%* -14.0% 46.9% 37.02%
5 Yr 1.0%* -14.6% 23.4% 26.03%
10 Yr N/A* -7.6% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRDEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 2.6% -51.3% 81.2% 1.45%
2021 8.0% -3.9% 24.3% 85.24%
2020 -1.3% -14.7% 10.5% 13.83%
2019 -0.2% -0.2% 9.4% 100.00%
2018 0.4% -7.1% 0.8% 1.74%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRDEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -8.4% -22.8% 328.6% 91.34%
1 Yr -15.2% -35.3% 246.7% 88.85%
3 Yr 2.8%* -14.0% 46.9% 36.02%
5 Yr 1.0%* -14.6% 23.4% 26.69%
10 Yr N/A* -6.6% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRDEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 2.6% -51.3% 81.2% 1.45%
2021 8.0% -3.9% 24.3% 85.24%
2020 -1.3% -14.7% 10.5% 13.83%
2019 -0.2% -0.2% 9.4% 100.00%
2018 0.4% -6.8% 0.8% 3.48%

NAV & Total Return History

PRDEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PRDEX Category Low Category High PRDEX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 2.85 M 78.4 B N/A
Number of Holdings 28 20 642 95.37%
Net Assets in Top 10 70.7 M 7.44 K 35.2 B 74.02%
Weighting of Top 10 48.73% 15.9% 99.8% 58.03%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Cs Line Of Credit Predex 14.94%
  2. Cs Line Of Credit Predex 14.94%
  3. Cs Line Of Credit Predex 14.94%
  4. Cs Line Of Credit Predex 14.94%
  5. Cs Line Of Credit Predex 14.94%
  6. Cs Line Of Credit Predex 14.94%
  7. Cs Line Of Credit Predex 14.94%
  8. Cs Line Of Credit Predex 14.94%
  9. Cs Line Of Credit Predex 14.94%
  10. Cs Line Of Credit Predex 14.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PRDEX % Rank
Other 		94.17% -1.70% 94.17% 0.71%
Cash 		6.09% -98.06% 25.84% 5.69%
Stocks 		2.92% 0.01% 106.94% 98.58%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 33.96% 95.73%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.95% 95.37%
Bonds 		-3.17% -3.17% 97.45% 100.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRDEX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 3.55% N/A
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 12.02% N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% 34.46% 100.00% N/A
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.39% N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.53% N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 37.05% N/A
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 33.11% N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.61% N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 45.29% N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.69% N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRDEX % Rank
US 		2.92% 0.01% 101.17% 98.58%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 44.90% 98.58%

PRDEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PRDEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.33% 0.07% 26.04% 44.24%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.50% 23.84%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% 1.35%

Sales Fees

PRDEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% 84.91%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

PRDEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PRDEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 11.00% 0.11% 380.00% 11.83%

PRDEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PRDEX Category Low Category High PRDEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.38% 0.00% 12.22% 12.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PRDEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PRDEX Category Low Category High PRDEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.18% -1.14% 6.05% 39.93%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PRDEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PRDEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Achterberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2016

5.92

5.9%

Mr. Achterberg serves as President of PREDEX Capital Management, LLC, a position held since June 2018. He served as Chief Operating Officer of PREDEX Capital Management, LLC from March 2013 through May 2018. Mr. Achterberg has more than 25 years of experience in the fund management industry. He has extensive experience in fund management including due diligence, allocation of capital and general supervision for multi-manager funds.

J. Sanders

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2016

5.92

5.9%

Mr. Sanders serves as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of PREDEX Capital Management, a position he has held since the inception of the Adviser. Additionally, Mr. Sanders serves as Managing Principal of Mission Realty Advisors, LLC, a position held since he founded the company in February 2011. Mr. Sanders served as President of CNL Fund Advisors, Co., from 2004 to 2009 where he created and managed a global REIT mutual fund. He served from 2000 to 2004 as a Managing Director with AIG Global Real Estate Investment Corp. in New York, where he managed product development and capital formation for several international, opportunistic real estate funds for large institutional investors, investing in Europe, Asia and Mexico. From 1991 to 1996 Mr. Sanders served as Director of Real Estate for the Ameritech Pension Trust in Chicago. Subsequently he was Executive Managing Director for CB Richard Ellis Investors where he was involved in product development and placement with institutional investors. In 1972, Mr. Sanders co-founded a real estate investment and consulting firm, The Landsing Corporation, which sponsored finite-life REITs and private partnerships. It grew to employ over 200 professionals. After serving as an officer in the U.S. Navy for four years, Mr. Sanders began his business career at Alex Brown & Sons, the Baltimore based investment banking firm. Mr. Sanders served on the Boards of both the Pension Real Estate Association and the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts where he was co-chairman of its Institutional Investor Committee. He was a lecturer at Stanford Business School in 1985 where he taught a course entitled, "Essentials of Real Estate Investment and Development". He also published an article in the Real Estate Finance Journal, "An Updated Look at Asset Allocation: Private and Public Real Estate in a Multi-Asset Class Portfolio." Mr. Sanders received a BA from the University of Virginia and an MBA from Stanford Business School where he was later President of the Alumni Association.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 28.42 7.89 2.23

