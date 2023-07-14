Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
-8.4%
1 yr return
-15.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.0%
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
48.7%
Expense Ratio 1.33%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 11.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
|Period
|PRDEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-8.4%
|-10.9%
|328.6%
|99.28%
|1 Yr
|-15.2%
|-35.3%
|246.7%
|88.85%
|3 Yr
|2.8%*
|-14.0%
|46.9%
|37.02%
|5 Yr
|1.0%*
|-14.6%
|23.4%
|26.03%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.6%
|9.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PRDEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|2.6%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|1.45%
|2021
|8.0%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|85.24%
|2020
|-1.3%
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|13.83%
|2019
|-0.2%
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|100.00%
|2018
|0.4%
|-7.1%
|0.8%
|1.74%
|Period
|PRDEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-8.4%
|-22.8%
|328.6%
|91.34%
|1 Yr
|-15.2%
|-35.3%
|246.7%
|88.85%
|3 Yr
|2.8%*
|-14.0%
|46.9%
|36.02%
|5 Yr
|1.0%*
|-14.6%
|23.4%
|26.69%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.6%
|14.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PRDEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|2.6%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|1.45%
|2021
|8.0%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|85.24%
|2020
|-1.3%
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|13.83%
|2019
|-0.2%
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|100.00%
|2018
|0.4%
|-6.8%
|0.8%
|3.48%
|PRDEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRDEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|2.85 M
|78.4 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|28
|20
|642
|95.37%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|70.7 M
|7.44 K
|35.2 B
|74.02%
|Weighting of Top 10
|48.73%
|15.9%
|99.8%
|58.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRDEX % Rank
|Other
|94.17%
|-1.70%
|94.17%
|0.71%
|Cash
|6.09%
|-98.06%
|25.84%
|5.69%
|Stocks
|2.92%
|0.01%
|106.94%
|98.58%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|33.96%
|95.73%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.95%
|95.37%
|Bonds
|-3.17%
|-3.17%
|97.45%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRDEX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.55%
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.02%
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|34.46%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.39%
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.53%
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.05%
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.11%
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.61%
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.29%
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.69%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRDEX % Rank
|US
|2.92%
|0.01%
|101.17%
|98.58%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.90%
|98.58%
|PRDEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.33%
|0.07%
|26.04%
|44.24%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|23.84%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|1.35%
|PRDEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|84.91%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|PRDEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PRDEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|11.00%
|0.11%
|380.00%
|11.83%
|PRDEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRDEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.38%
|0.00%
|12.22%
|12.77%
|PRDEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|PRDEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRDEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.18%
|-1.14%
|6.05%
|39.93%
|PRDEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 08, 2022
|$0.333
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2022
|$0.346
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 09, 2022
|$0.343
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2022
|$0.321
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.308
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2021
|$0.286
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2021
|$0.275
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2021
|$0.272
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.269
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.269
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.272
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 12, 2020
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.275
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2019
|$0.275
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 12, 2019
|$0.276
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2019
|$0.276
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.277
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2018
|$0.276
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.276
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2016
5.92
5.9%
Mr. Achterberg serves as President of PREDEX Capital Management, LLC, a position held since June 2018. He served as Chief Operating Officer of PREDEX Capital Management, LLC from March 2013 through May 2018. Mr. Achterberg has more than 25 years of experience in the fund management industry. He has extensive experience in fund management including due diligence, allocation of capital and general supervision for multi-manager funds.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2016
5.92
5.9%
Mr. Sanders serves as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of PREDEX Capital Management, a position he has held since the inception of the Adviser. Additionally, Mr. Sanders serves as Managing Principal of Mission Realty Advisors, LLC, a position held since he founded the company in February 2011. Mr. Sanders served as President of CNL Fund Advisors, Co., from 2004 to 2009 where he created and managed a global REIT mutual fund. He served from 2000 to 2004 as a Managing Director with AIG Global Real Estate Investment Corp. in New York, where he managed product development and capital formation for several international, opportunistic real estate funds for large institutional investors, investing in Europe, Asia and Mexico. From 1991 to 1996 Mr. Sanders served as Director of Real Estate for the Ameritech Pension Trust in Chicago. Subsequently he was Executive Managing Director for CB Richard Ellis Investors where he was involved in product development and placement with institutional investors. In 1972, Mr. Sanders co-founded a real estate investment and consulting firm, The Landsing Corporation, which sponsored finite-life REITs and private partnerships. It grew to employ over 200 professionals. After serving as an officer in the U.S. Navy for four years, Mr. Sanders began his business career at Alex Brown & Sons, the Baltimore based investment banking firm. Mr. Sanders served on the Boards of both the Pension Real Estate Association and the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts where he was co-chairman of its Institutional Investor Committee. He was a lecturer at Stanford Business School in 1985 where he taught a course entitled, "Essentials of Real Estate Investment and Development". He also published an article in the Real Estate Finance Journal, "An Updated Look at Asset Allocation: Private and Public Real Estate in a Multi-Asset Class Portfolio." Mr. Sanders received a BA from the University of Virginia and an MBA from Stanford Business School where he was later President of the Alumni Association.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|28.42
|7.89
|2.23
