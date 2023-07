Under normal conditions, the Fund invests primarily in municipal obligations, the interest on which is excluded from federal income taxes. As a fundamental policy, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in such municipal securities. For purposes of this policy, the Fund’s net assets include borrowings by the Fund for investment purposes. Municipal obligations are securities that are issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States, including the District of Columbia, and their respective authorities, agencies and other groups with authority to act for the municipalities. The Fund generally invests in short-term money market instruments such as private activity and industrial development bonds, tax anticipation notes, municipal lease obligations and participations in pools of municipal obligations. For purposes of the 80% policy above, the Fund will only invest in municipal obligations if the issuer receives assurances from legal counsel that the interest payable on the securities is exempt from federal income tax. In addition to purchasing municipal obligations directly, the Fund may invest in municipal obligations by (1) purchasing instruments evidencing direct ownership of interest payments or principal payments, or both, on municipal obligations, such as tender option bonds, or (2) purchasing participation interests in all or part of specific holdings of municipal obligations, provided that the applicable issuer receives assurances from legal counsel that the interest payable on the securities is exempt from federal income tax. Up to 20% of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in securities subject to federal income tax, such as taxable money market instruments or repurchase agreements. The Fund is a money market fund managed in the following manner: • The Fund seeks to maintain a net asset value (“NAV”) of $1.00 per share. • The dollar-weighted average maturity of the Fund will be 60 days or less and the dollar-weighted average life to maturity will be 120 days or less. • The Fund will only buy securities that have remaining maturities of 397 days or less or securities otherwise permitted to be purchased because of maturity shortening provisions under applicable regulation. • The Fund invests only in U.S. dollar-denominated securities. • The Fund seeks to invest in securities that present minimal credit risk. The Fund may invest significantly in securities with floating or variable rates of interest. Their yields will vary as interest rates change. The Fund will at times hold some of its assets in cash. The Fund’s adviser seeks to develop an appropriate portfolio by considering the differences in yields among securities of different maturities, market sectors and issuers. Applicable Money Market Fund Regulations Under the amendments to the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) rules that govern the operation of registered money market funds (“MMFs”), MMFs that qualify as “retail” (“Retail MMFs”) or “government” (“Government MMFs”) are permitted to continue to utilize amortized cost to value their portfolio securities and to transact at their existing $1.00 share price. MMFs that do not qualify as Retail MMFs or Government MMFs (collectively, “Institutional MMFs”) are required to price and transact in their shares at NAV reflecting current market-based values of their portfolio securities (i.e., at a “floating NAV”). The Fund intends to qualify as a Retail MMF. Liquidity Fees and Redemption Gates The Fund’s policies and procedures permit the Board to impose liquidity fees on redemptions and/or redemption gates in the event that the Fund’s weekly liquid assets were to fall below a designated threshold. If the Fund’s weekly liquid assets fall below 30% of its total assets, the Board, in its discretion, may impose liquidity fees of up to 2% of the value of the shares redeemed and/or gates on redemptions. In addition, if the Fund’s weekly liquid assets fall below 10% of its total assets at the end of any business day, the Fund must impose a 1% liquidity fee on shareholder redemptions unless the Board determines that not doing so is in the best interests of the Fund. Further Developments The determination that the Fund will qualify as a Retail MMF remains subject to future change. Shareholders will be given notice of further developments, as appropriate. In order to separate retail and non-retail investors, pursuant to relief granted by the SEC, the Fund may redeem investors that do not satisfy the eligibility requirements for Retail MMF investors. The Fund will provide advance written notification of its intent to make any such involuntary redemptions to the applicable shareholders, which will include more specific information about timing. Neither the Fund nor the adviser will be responsible for any loss in an investor’s account or tax liability resulting from an involuntary redemption.