The fund allocates its assets to a number of investment strategies (Strategies), through which the fund will take both physical and synthetic long positions and synthetic short exposures in a variety of equity and derivative instruments. The fund may hold significant synthetic long and short exposures. Each Strategy will be managed by a separate portfolio management team pursuant to allocations provided by the advisor from time to time. For long positions, the manager generally uses bottom-up fundamental analysis to identify companies throughout the world that the manager believes are undervalued or expects to experience high levels of growth. The manager also seeks to identify sectors, industries, or asset classes that

may be overvalued or may experience low levels of growth, and the fund may take significant synthetic long and short exposures in such areas. The fund generally will not invest in companies with a market capitalization below $500 million at the time of purchase. The fund’s synthetic short exposures will primarily be maintained in derivatives on exchange-traded pooled investment vehicles (e.g., exchange-traded funds (ETFs)) and/or indices, but may be maintained in other vehicles. In certain circumstances, the fund’s overall synthetic short exposures may equal or exceed the size of the fund’s long positions. Generally, the fund does not intend to take synthetic short exposures to individual stocks. The fund also may invest in master limited partnerships. The fund may trade securities actively.

Derivative instruments in which the fund may hold physical and synthetic long positions or synthetic short exposures include futures and forward contracts, such as interest-rate futures and foreign currency forward contracts; swaps, such as interest-rate swaps, credit default swaps, or total return swaps; call and put options; or warrants and rights, and may be used to reduce risk, obtain efficient market exposure, and/or enhance investment returns. The fund may also invest in repurchase agreements and reverse repurchase agreements.

The Strategies are typically diversified across sectors or focus on individual sectors, including financial services, healthcare, information technology, energy, biotechnology, and/or natural resources. Strategies and the allocations among them may vary. Each Strategy has a distinct investment philosophy and an analytical process based on a number of factors, such as business environment, management quality, balance sheet, income statement, anticipated earnings, expected growth rates, revenues, dividends, and other measures of value. As a result, the aggregate portfolio will represent a wide range of investment philosophies, companies, industries, and market capitalizations.